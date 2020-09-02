Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau Searching for Missing Runaway Juvenile, 12, Last Seen Tuesday, August 26th In Miami Florida

12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen on Tuesday, August 26 at around 6:05 was she reportedly ran-away from the area of the 6000 Block of NW 30 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez. According to Missing Persons Squad detectives, Vela-Fernandez was last seen on Tuesday, August 26 at around 6:05 was she reportedly ran-away from the area of the 6000 Block of NW 30 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Anastasia is described as white female, approximately five-foot tall and 105 lbs. She has brown eyes and short low-cut brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-Shirt and army fatigue pants. Anyone with information about Anastasia should contact Detective E. Gonzalez or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).