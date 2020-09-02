San Francisco Salon Owner Leaks Video of Nancy Pelosi At Hair Salon When All Others Salons Are Forced Closed And Without Wearing A Mask

Leaked footage showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi utilizing a hair salon in San Francisco without wearing a mask, violating both California’s Anti-COVID measures and her own stance on masks is being criticized in social circles online.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Yesterday, Security footage leaked showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi utilizing a hair salon in San Francisco without wearing a mask, violating both California’s Anti-COVID measures and her own stance on masks when out in public. The incident has caught lots of attention on social media with Tweets from President Trump also criticizing the House Speaker.

On the left: Nancy Pelosi shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask."



On the right: Nancy Pelosi violating COVID rules for salons and not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

Many are claiming this is particularly damaging as she has spent no small amount of time lambasting the President for not wearing a mask in several of his outings as well as her repeated statements that “No one is above the Law.”

The rules are for us. Not for them.https://t.co/7jtKK9a9TT — Will Cain (@willcain) September 2, 2020

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

On the surface, this is minor but with the context that Pelosi and Democrats have repeatedly called for and enacted shutdowns of all non essential businesses and services, such as churches, some call it a clear example of political elites contempt for the average citizen. “Good for Thee, but not for Me” as the old adage goes, has most certainly proven true.

"This is typical Washington, D.C. They get on national TV, they preach to the American people that it should be one way—and yet, in private, when the cameras are not rolling … it shows a very different story." – @MarkMeadows on Nancy Pelosi's hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/Dlyu1E0fwT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

Accordng to Fox News, the salon owner, Erica Kious, said ‘I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry and my city … is going through right now.’