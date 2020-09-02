OpinionsPoliticsSociety

San Francisco Salon Owner Leaks Video of Nancy Pelosi At Hair Salon When All Others Salons Are Forced Closed And Without Wearing A Mask

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Leaked footage showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi utilizing a hair salon in San Francisco without wearing a mask, violating both California’s Anti-COVID measures and her own stance on masks is being criticized in social circles online.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Yesterday, Security footage leaked showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi utilizing a hair salon in San Francisco without wearing a mask, violating both California’s Anti-COVID measures and her own stance on masks when out in public. The incident has caught lots of attention on social media with Tweets from President Trump also criticizing the House Speaker.

Many are claiming this is particularly damaging as she has spent no small amount of time lambasting the President for not wearing a mask in several of his outings as well as her repeated statements that “No one is above the Law.”

On the surface, this is minor but with the context that Pelosi and Democrats have repeatedly called for and enacted shutdowns of all non essential businesses and services, such as churches, some call it a clear example of political elites contempt for the average citizen. “Good for Thee, but not for Me” as the old adage goes, has most certainly proven true.

Accordng to Fox News, the salon owner, Erica Kious, said ‘I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry and my city … is going through right now.’

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

