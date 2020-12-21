FEDS: New Charges in Pan Am Flight 103 Bombing; 190 Americans Killed in 1988…
A Scottish police officer surveys wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103 in Lockerbie, Scotland. Photo: Federal Bureau of…
Community PedsCare® Celebrates Patients and Families with Holiday Drive-Thru…
Over the weekend, Community PedsCare® celebrated patients and families with a holiday drive-thru experience where…
New York Cyber Security Firm Develops SolarWinds Breach Detection Tool; Sharing…
Among those who have acknowledged the SolarWinds breach are the U.S. departments of Treasury and Commerce.…
Detectives Investigating Double Shooting In Lake Worth Beach; One Dead, One In…
Upon arrival Palm Beach County deputies discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims,…
Op-Ed: A Look At Obama’s New Book of Lies, “A Promised Land”
In his recently released book, "A Promised Land," Barack Hussein Obama II, spewing an outpouring of lies about…
REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspects Involved In Shooting Outside Sheehan’s Corner…
According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, the two suspects wanted were involved in a shooting at Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning. BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm…
Months-Long Investigation Results in Warrant for Palm Coast Man on Armed Burglary Stemming from…
20-year-old Robert Cameron Wilson, was arrested while in jail on an unrelated road rage incident where he pointed a firearm at another driver. He remains in jail with no bond allowed. Wilson has a prior arrest history in Flagler County for…
Southern Broward County Area Probation Sweep Results In Multiple Arrests Of Gang Members, Violent…
As a result of the investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections arrested four people, seized five guns and confiscated drugs, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and evidence…
Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Partners with Granny Nannies to Safely Bring Santa To Local Seniors
Members of Granny Nannies, FCSO, and other organizations dropping off the gift bags to Grand Oaks. PALM COAST, FL - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) partnered with Granny Nannies of Palm Coast for the second year in a row to…
VIDEO: Englewood YouTuber Danny Duncan Teams Up With Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office;…
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - YouTube sensation Danny Duncan, who is known for his prank videos and hilarious merch, recently teamed up with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Bill Prummell to spread a little holiday cheer. …
Joint Investigation With FBI Uncovers Over 400 Images Of Child Porn, Port Charlotte Man Arrested
39 year old Brendon John Boule was arrested for possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and violation of probation stemming from his 2002 arrest also featuring crimes against children. Brendon was transported to…