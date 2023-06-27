Adam Schiff: A Mouse Studying to Be a Rat

Adam Schiff is a dyed-in-the-wool dishonest, liberal Democrat politician who rued the day that Trump was elected over his candidate, Hillary Clinton. He considered Trump to be an illegitimate president and still does. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Ever since President Trump was elected president and up till today, over 2 tears since he left office, his prime antagonist has been the partisan miscreant, Rep. Adam Schiff of California. Day after day, week after week, and year after year, he has been making anti-Trump comments which have been totally debunked over and over again. It has now led to the House of Representatives voting a “Censure” of Adam Schiff for his actions as Judiciary Committee Chairman during the Russia-Russia hoax and beyond.

All during the discredited Mueller Investigation, Adam Shiff was proclaiming that President Trump was guilty of Russian collusion (a/k/a conspiracy), and that the evidence was “in plain sight” and he had the evidence to prove it. Besides those false proclamations, Schiff was accused of being the primary leaker of information emanating from the House Judiciary Committee closed door hearings. It was funny that testimony and information from the “closed door” sessions of the committee was broadcast in the media almost before the transcripts were written up on the hearing. Most all these leaks had an anti-Trump spin attached. It seems that Adam Schiff never met a camera he didn’t like. It has been observed that one of the most dangerous places to be at was between a camera and Adam Schiff.

As one of the leading spokesmen of the discredited Trump/Ukraine brouhaha, it was Adam Schiff who lied about Trump or his staff meeting with a so-called “whistle blower” beforehand (a faux whistle blower who had no first hand knowledge of Trump’s phone call with the then newly elected Ukrainian President Zelensky). In his past position of Majority Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, he was supposed to be the person in charge of having the committee gather information without pre-conceived bias, but it seems that he had been both judge and jury in proclaiming that Trump was guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors worthy of impeachment. He has been accused of being in charge of a “Kangaroo Impeachment Inquiry”, totally bereft of fairness toward the president and his fellow Republicans on that committee.

The whole made-up impeachment inquiry was the answer to the failed Mueller Report that cleared Trump from any involvement of colluding with the Russians, and verified recently by the Durham Report. It was a “Frame-Up” from the git-go and was a continuation of the failed Mueller Report. You could say that the “benign” Ukraine phone call was the catalyst for trying to continue to attach presidential malfeasance for the purpose of impeaching President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. A joke.

Even after the John Durham Report was presented that proved that the whole Russia-Russia collusion was a big nothing about Trump’s involvement, it actually showed it was Hillary Clinton and the Democrat National Committee who were the one’s behind the false narrative. Still, Adam Schiff is still trying to justify his misbehavior in continuing to insist Trump was involved in the Russian hoax and has no regrets about his ingenuous actions.

Never in our history of the Republic, had a president of the United States been subjected to such harassment and false charges by the opposing party, solely for partisan political considerations. The Democrats and Adam Schiff can’t get over the fact that they lost the election (and power) in 2016, and that President Trump was attempting to “drain the swamp”. Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, and Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the gaggle of losers among the Democrats, and their lackey’s in the media, should be ashamed of themselves for then trying to unseat a duly elected president as payback for winning the election and now trying to prevent him for running for president in 2024. It seems like Wash. D.C. is being overrun, not by mice, but by overgrown rats masquerading as public servants headed up by Adam Schiff and his gaggle of partisan miscreants.