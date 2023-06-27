Protest Song Featuring Kari Lake Called “81 Million Votes, My A–” Exposes Stolen Elections – Tops iTunes Charts

Lake, the Republican whose Arizona’s gubernatorial race was allegedly stolen by Katie Hobbs released a music single called “81 Million Votes, My A**.” The track was produced by members of the team behind a song Donald Trump and a group of Jan. 6 prisoners released in March. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Hark! This song is a doozy. I cheered, clapped, and chuckled – along with moving and curving. Yes, the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump and the USA patriots.

And Kari Lake has topped the iTunes charts with the single. See her reaction on Twitter.

Lake, the Republican whose Arizona’s gubernatorial race was allegedly stolen by Katie Hobbs released a music single called “81 Million Votes, My A**.” The track was produced by members of the team behind a song Donald Trump and a group of Jan. 6 prisoners released in March.

“They p*ssed off an already p*ssed off woman,” Lake says in the song.

Watch how the crowd responds on YouTube.

The title comes from a line in Lake’s speech at CPAC’s Ronald Reagan dinner and refers to Joe Biden’s vote total in the 2020 presidential election. Lake is among the notable Republicans who believe Donald Trump won the election. “‘81 million votes, my a—,’ that sounds like a country Western song,” Ed Henry thought and later approached her about collaborating.

Jeffrey Steele wrote and performed “81 Million Votes, My A—” along with a group called the Truth Bombers. “We think that we’re going to start releasing more of these songs, and each one will be a quote-unquote truth bomb,” Henry stated. “You’re going to hear other America First politicians and other prominent people getting involved.”

In May, a rap song titled “Boycott Target” claimed the top spot on the iTunes charts. In 2021, “Let’s Go Brandon” became an anthem for millions of Americans, going from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. In January of last year, Kid Rock’s anti-Biden anthem “We The People” topped the iTunes charts. Last summer, John Rich’s anti-Biden song “Progress” also hit No. 1 on iTunes, as reported in PJ Media.

Topping the charts because everyone knows our Elections are corrupt and Joe’s a joke. #81MillionVotesMyAss pic.twitter.com/UjkbLpgbbH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 21, 2023

Recently, Lake announced that her organization, Save Arizona, will conduct the most extensive ballot-chasing operation in the state’s history during the 2024 election cycle.

“We have been working nonstop to put together a team and we are officially launching the largest, most extensive ballot-chasing operation in our state’s history and, frankly, possibly in American history. The courts just ruled that this corrupt election will stay up. The courts just ruled that our elections can run lawlessly. The courts have ruled that anything goes. Well, we can play by those same rules, okay? If anything goes, then anything goes,” she said. “We are going to start chasing ballots like you’ve never seen.”

Applause for Lake, our sassy and classy freedom-loving American heroine.

“We will not allow them to steal another election from We the People who want our government back,” she proclaimed.

Side bar: The Lefty liberal mainstream media mockingbird’s response to the stolen election anthem is priceless. Not even a timeout with an essential oil infusion or a glass of warm milk will soothe their ruffled feathers over the patriotic song’s popularity.