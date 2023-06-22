House Votes to Censure Adam Schiff for “False” Collusion Trump-Russia Allegations

Congressman Adam Schiff (D) attends House Judiciary Committee field hearing on New York City violent crimes at Javits Federal Building in New York City on April 17, 2023. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over what they said was his pushing of “false” claims that former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia that Schiff led to an investigation that ultimately decreed that this was not the case.

The resolution to censure Schiff passed on a 213-209 vote along party lines; most Republicans voted in favor of it, except for six who voted “present,” while every Democrat voted against it.

Following the successful vote to punish Schiff, Democrats caused a brief period of chaos by chanting “Shame!” and “Disgrace!” while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) attempted to instill order in the House by banging his gavel repeatedly.

“Censure all of us,” one Democrat yelled.

Along with the move to censure the congressman, the measure also requires that Schiff be investigated on allegations of “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

This is the second time House Republicans have attempted to censure Schiff; last week a similar measure failed, mainly because it also recommended that he be fined $16 million, which 20 Republicans, along with all Democrats, voted against.

With the decree to financially punish Schiff removed, the resolution was able to be passed this week.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who introduced the resolution, said she did so to “punish” Schiff for his “lies” about Trump.”

“As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff launched an all-out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president, at the expense of every single citizen in this country and the honor of the House of Representatives,” Luna said. “With access to sensitive information unavailable to most members of Congress and certainly not accessible to the American people, Schiff abused his privileges, claiming to know the truth while leaving Americans in the dark about his web of lies… lies so severe that they altered the course of the country forever.”

Prior to the vote, Schiff spoke on the House floor in his defense.