Kamala Harris Ranked Worst Vice President in History After NBC Poll; Net -17 Rating – “Lowest for Any VP In Poll’s History”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kamala Harris received a dubious honor on Monday after NBC News announced she had received the lowest rating – which was so low it was a negative number – in the network’s history of polling the public in regards to their perception of modern vice presidents.

Only 32 percent of registered voters had a positive view of the beleaguered Vice President, according to the new NBC News poll, as opposed to the 49 percent of respondents that had a “negative viewpoint” of her. Of that number, 39 percent doubled down on their criticism of Harris, saying they had a “very negative view” of her.

Based on the overall numbers, NBC News noted that Harris, 58, came out of the poll with a net -17 rating, with that extraordinarily low number representing “the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.”

When stacked up against her previous four predecessors, the negative public perception of Harris leading to her net –17 rating is clear.

Previous NBC News polls show that in October 2019 Mike Pence also achieved a negative rating, although his was much higher than Harris’ at –4. Meanwhile, Joe Biden scored a +1 in December 2010, Dick Cheney hit +23 in May 2003, and Al Gore scored +15 in March 1995.

Some the issues that have potentially fueled Harris’ historic rating plunge may include her botched role of “border czar” amid the ongoing crisis at the U.S. southern border, which has seen millions of migrants illegally cross over into the United States since October 2021.

In addition, President Joe Biden is reportedly disappointed with the overall performance of Harris as his second-in-command, citing her lack of progress on domestic policy issues and blaming her for his own low approval ratings.