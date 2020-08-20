CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Probing Fatal Deputy Involved Shooting In Hernando County After Man Fires Shots at Officers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

The SWAT and Crisis Response teams, along with a drone pilot, were called to the scene. Upon arrival, the pilot deployed a drone into the structure. Once inside, the drone pilot identified the male to be slumped over in a chair. Entry was then made into the structure, and it was determined the male was deceased.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On August 19, 2020, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15301 Peach Orchard Road in Brooksville to serve civil process (Injunction for Protection). During the process, deputies were met with resistance. The male barricaded himself inside the structure, refusing to open the door.

Deputies established and maintained a dialogue with the man in an attempt to get him to open the door. He refused. At approximately 12:46 a.m., while still inside the structure, the man began firing shots at the deputies who were still outside. Deputies returned fire and retreated to safer positions.

The SWAT and Crisis Response teams, along with a drone pilot, were called to the scene. Upon arrival, the pilot deployed a drone into the structure. Once inside, the drone pilot identified the male to be slumped over in a chair. Entry was then made into the structure, and it was determined the male was deceased.

As per standard protocol, the deputys involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is handling the deputy-involved shooting investigation and will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to determine if the use of force was justified. The HCSO also investigates the incident internally to ensure agency policy and law enforcement best practices were followed.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dangerous Suspect, Dwayne Elius Simon Jr, 25, of West Palm…

Joe Mcdermott

Hernando Man Describes Abuse of Infant Who Would “Cry…

Jessica Mcfadyen

New York BLM Leader Refuses to Answer Simple Question on…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 503