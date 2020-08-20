Florida Department of Law Enforcement Probing Fatal Deputy Involved Shooting In Hernando County After Man Fires Shots at Officers

The SWAT and Crisis Response teams, along with a drone pilot, were called to the scene. Upon arrival, the pilot deployed a drone into the structure. Once inside, the drone pilot identified the male to be slumped over in a chair. Entry was then made into the structure, and it was determined the male was deceased.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On August 19, 2020, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15301 Peach Orchard Road in Brooksville to serve civil process (Injunction for Protection). During the process, deputies were met with resistance. The male barricaded himself inside the structure, refusing to open the door.

Deputies established and maintained a dialogue with the man in an attempt to get him to open the door. He refused. At approximately 12:46 a.m., while still inside the structure, the man began firing shots at the deputies who were still outside. Deputies returned fire and retreated to safer positions.

As per standard protocol, the deputys involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is handling the deputy-involved shooting investigation and will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to determine if the use of force was justified. The HCSO also investigates the incident internally to ensure agency policy and law enforcement best practices were followed.