Op-Ed: Judeo Christian Republican Club Congratulates Two Winners of Republican Primary In Vital South Florida Congressional Races

BOCA RATON, FL – The Judeo/Christian Republican Club of of South Florida congratulates the two winners of the Republican primary in the local Florida Congressional Districts 21 and 22 who will face off on November 4th, against their incumbent Democrat opponents. Starting today, Jim Pruden will begin targeting Ted Deutch and Laura Loomer will go after Lois Frankel. Both of these proud, self proclaimed Democrat/Leftist/Progressives have for years sailed through easy campaigns and now feel they are safely ensconced in their seats and will do their best to use this virus crisis to ignore their opponents.

Far be it from us to give these Republican candidates advice as to how to run their campaigns but a few ideas might help them to secure some vital votes from already uncomfortable Democrats and on-the-fence Independents who might swing their elections. So, here they are:

Name Recognition is a Problem

Locals do not know who Pruden and Loomer are. They are not household names. They’ve never held office. There most probably will not be any public, auditorium held; one on one debates. The incumbents will stiff arm and ignore our candidates. The media is on the other side and will do nothing to help. Pruden and Loomer will have to shake up the public and the media. There’s no such thing as bad publicity. They will have to create situations that the media can’t ignore. They must think “outside the box.” They will have to infuriate their opponents into coming out into the arena to fight. They will have to link their campaign to Trump’s and stand proudly with him. They will have to attack Deutch and Frankel as supporters of the radical Dems who burn, loot and destroy our cities.

Bring Out the Issues That Deutch and Frankel Never Want to Discuss

THE HOUSING INTEGRATION ISSUE

Fear is the best way to get the attention of voters who stand to lose something they value by having their candidate win. And there is nothing more important to most residents of Florida, than the financial investment in their homes, their security and their current lifestyles. The way to get Dems and Independents to think of voting for you would be explaining to them the harms that would come to them with a Biden/Harris/Democrat win. It’s spelled out in the link below. It tells the tale of the planned destruction of our suburbs by the radicals who now run the Democrat Party. Look at what the DNC convention is all about. Have them understand the planned destruction of our own communities through forced integration planned by Biden and Obama that will be instituted. It can and will happen. Bang away at this issue.

CRIME IS ACCEPTABLE TO THE DEMOCRATS

Talk up the growing crime in Democrat cities such as Portland, New York, Milwaukee, Seattle, etc., as a means to have voters understand that you will support the police and law enforcement to protect them. “Did Biden or Harris condemn the rioters in these major cities?” They nodded when Black Lives Matter mobs marched through white neighborhoods telling residents to leave the homes they “occupied.” It can and will happen in Palm Beach County and the white liberals will be impacted as much as conservatives. Hate is all encompassing. Tell them that. Do they want our police de-funded, humiliated, as they have been in NYC and other cities under Democrat leadership? Who will protect our communities mainly composed of seniors?

HATE AGAINST CHRISTIANS AND JEWS FROM THE DEMOCRATS

Have Deutch or Frankel ever condemned their colleagues Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib for their Jew hating comments? Why did they stand by in silence as Obama/Biden ruthlessly attacked Israel? Have they ever repudiated VP nominee Kamala Harris for her venomous anti-Catholic attacks against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation? Do they support the killing of newborn babies who survived the abortion process? In contrast to their stance on abortions, why do they support fines and jail terms for those who disturb turtles’ nests and eggs on our beaches?

Bang away at issues that generate doubt, fear and anxiety among the voters on the other side. Make them uncomfortable. Make them think about the negative impact on their way of life a Progressive government will generate. Scare the you-know-what out of them with reality. They are not stupid. They care about losing what they have worked all their lives for and they don’t want to lose it. For this singular election, they should either vote for Trump or stay home. Again, bang away at these issues. Don’t spend time on being on the defensive. Always attack, attack, attack.