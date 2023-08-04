No Joke: Lufthansa Pilot Responds to Diversion with A 15 Mile-Long Penis Pattern on Radar

Lufthansa Pilot Responds to Diversion with A 15 Mile-Long Penis Pattern on Radar | Photo Source: Travelandleisureasia.com

A Lufthansa pilot left frustrated after an unexpected diversion, responded by charting an unusual flight pattern, resulting in a 15-mile-long penis-shaped trail visible on radar. This uncommon event has stirred conversations among aviation experts and casual observers alike.

Unexpected Diversion and Unusual Response

On a recent Lufthansa Flight 306 from Frankfurt, Germany, the pilot was informed that the intended destination of Fontanarossa Airport in Catania, Sicily, was unavailable due to a terminal fire in July, forcing the airport to reduce its incoming flights. Consequently, the flight was rerouted to land on the island of Malta to the south.

Flight Radar 24 screenshot. (Flight Radar 24)

Before complying, however, the unidentified pilot reportedly flew the plane in a distinctive 15-mile pattern that, when observed on the flight tracking website Flight Radar 24, resembled a penis.

Lufthansa’s Explanation

In response to the incident, Lufthansa attributed the unusual flight pattern to “wind shear,” a sudden change in wind velocity that can impact aircraft. A Lufthansa spokesperson stated, “Due to wind shear, it was not possible to proceed with the landing approach to Catania. Therefore, the captain had to fly a holding pattern and made the approach again, but without success. He then flew to Malta, refuelled, and approached Catania from a different direction.”

Previous Similar Incidents

This incident recalls similar situations where pilots have used their flight paths to sketch images. In 2019, two U.S. Navy officers created a phallic drawing referred to as the “Sky Penis” using the exhaust of their jet across the skies of Washington state. Additionally, a KC-135 Stratotanker belonging to the U.S. Air Force was spotted on radar with a flight path that resembled male genitalia near a Russian air base in Syria.

In such cases, the U.S. military has maintained that these patterns were accidental and not intentional depictions.

Public Reaction

This incident has caused a flurry of reactions on social media, with users sharing screenshots of the unusual flight path and commenting on the pilot’s creative expression of frustration. Some have expressed amusement, while others have raised concerns about the professionalism of such acts.

As this story continues to unfold, it serves as a reminder that even in the most routine of tasks, the unexpected can often be just around the corner.