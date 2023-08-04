Former 74-Year-Old Female Teacher, Convicted of Sexual Assault Faces 600 Years in Prison | Source: Wiproud.com

A former private school teacher, Anne N. Nelson-Koch, 74, is facing up to 600 years in prison after being convicted on all 25 counts of sexually abusing a 14-year-old male student, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.

A Shocking Case of Abuse

Nelson-Koch, who served as a teacher at a private school in Tomah, Wisconsin, reportedly assaulted the teen in the school’s basement several times during the 2016-2017 academic year. The student was only 14 at the time, while Nelson-Koch was 67.

Private school teacher Anne Nelson-Koch, 74, is facing 600 years in prison for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. (Monroe County Jail)

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” said Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, commending the survivor for his courage. “He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

Swift Justice

Following a three-day trial, the jury took just five hours to return a guilty verdict. Despite the severity of the case, Nelson-Koch was released with a GPS monitor until her sentencing, scheduled for Oct. 27, as ordered by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe.

The case has sparked outrage and concern in the community and further highlights the urgent need for stringent measures to ensure the safety of students in educational institutions.

More updates will follow after the sentencing hearing.