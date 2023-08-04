Local

Kai Cenat’s PlayStation Giveaway in New York City Turned into a Nightmare as Chaos Came To Roads, NYPD Took Actions

By The Published Reporter Staff Share with new partner:   Share
177
New York City PlayStation Giveaway Descends into Chaos as Police Dodge Projectiles
New York City PlayStation Giveaway Descends into Chaos as Police Dodge Projectiles

A PlayStation giveaway organized by a social media influencer in New York City’s Union Square quickly spiralled out of control on Friday, as the police were forced to dodge projectiles thrown by the swelling crowd.

Social Media Influencer’s PlayStation Giveaway Triggers Unrest

The event began when Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced a PlayStation giveaway on his social media platforms. The tweet, which indicated the giveaway would occur at Union Square Park at 3:30 p.m., quickly attracted a large crowd.

Police Struggle to Control the Crowd

As the crowd grew to an estimated 1,000 people, the situation began to deteriorate. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that bottles were thrown at officers attempting to manage the crowd.

NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)
NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)

Due to the escalating situation, the NYPD issued a level four mobilization, an action taken when the department needs to amass a large number of officers quickly. Officers on loudspeakers warned the crowd, “This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.”

Chaos Ensues at Union Square Park

NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)
NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)

Despite the NYPD’s efforts, chaos ensued. Videos captured at the scene showed people climbing on top of a moving vehicle as it sped away and others pounding on the side of a city bus.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a crowd can get out of hand, and the potential consequences of social media influence. This story is still developing, and more updates will follow as more information becomes available.

The Published Reporter Staff

The Published Reporter is dedicated to provide the most reliable and trustworthy news to all our readers.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to The Published Reporter Staff (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author