Kai Cenat’s PlayStation Giveaway in New York City Turned into a Nightmare as Chaos Came To Roads, NYPD Took Actions

New York City PlayStation Giveaway Descends into Chaos as Police Dodge Projectiles

A PlayStation giveaway organized by a social media influencer in New York City’s Union Square quickly spiralled out of control on Friday, as the police were forced to dodge projectiles thrown by the swelling crowd.

Social Media Influencer’s PlayStation Giveaway Triggers Unrest

The event began when Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced a PlayStation giveaway on his social media platforms. The tweet, which indicated the giveaway would occur at Union Square Park at 3:30 p.m., quickly attracted a large crowd.

Police Struggle to Control the Crowd

As the crowd grew to an estimated 1,000 people, the situation began to deteriorate. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed that bottles were thrown at officers attempting to manage the crowd.

NYPD officers work to control a large crowd of people at Union Square in New York City, Friday, August 4, 2023. Many of the people in the large crowd were reportedly responding to giveaway by Twitch stramers, Kai Cenat and Fanum. (Peter Gerber)

Due to the escalating situation, the NYPD issued a level four mobilization, an action taken when the department needs to amass a large number of officers quickly. Officers on loudspeakers warned the crowd, “This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.”

Chaos Ensues at Union Square Park

Despite the NYPD’s efforts, chaos ensued. Videos captured at the scene showed people climbing on top of a moving vehicle as it sped away and others pounding on the side of a city bus.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a crowd can get out of hand, and the potential consequences of social media influence. This story is still developing, and more updates will follow as more information becomes available.