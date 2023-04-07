Is This Not an Attempt at a “Legal Lynching” by the Democrats and Main Stream Media?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former President Donald Trump Jr. arrives to the New York criminal court on April 4, 2023 to face indictment brought by a grand jury assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Whether you love or hate Donald Trump, do you think this over zealous pursuit of accusing him of dubious felonies is over the top and, by some legal scholars like Alan Derschowitz and Jonathan Turley who have called this case presented up by Comrade Manhatten D.A., Alvin Bragg, a travesty of justice? Never in our history has a former president been charged with a crime and brought to trial with such weak (trumped up charges, no pun intended) facts. Instead of calling it a prosecution, it should be called a “persecution”.

Are the Democrats so fanatic about maintaining power in government that they have to use our judicial system as a cudgel over the head of their political opponents, especially former President Donald Trump? The tactics they are using is right out of the playbooks of the former Soviet Union and Communist China and other dictatorships around the world.

These anti-Trump fanatics say the “Nobody is above the law”, but with all their shenanigans it seems that “Nobody should be below the law” either, as in the case of Donald Trump. Even the highly partisan ex-Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has stated that Trump now has the opportunity to prove his innocence. Has she forgotten one of the bedrocks of our judicial system is that when a person is accused of a crime, he is presumed innocent until a jury or a judge finds him/her guilty?

Ever since Donald Trump came down that escalator at Trump Tower, the Democrats have been on a vendetta against him, and I might add, his family. When he won the election of 2016 over the less than honest and shrill, Hillary Clinton, the venom and scorn of the Democrats has increased exponentially, even after he has left office.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The year 2023, seems to be the culmination of all the hate that has been following Trump these past 7 years, by bringing dubious legal cases against him in order to damage him politically if he gets the Republican nomination, and if he runs against a Democrat in the general election.

For the past couple of years, the Democrats have been trying to pin the label of Republicans as the party who are trying to do away with our democracy. With all the hate spewing out by the Democrats and their lackey’s in the media, it seems that it is the Democrats who are the guilty one’s who are undermining our democracy, not the Republicans.

The latest aberration by the George Soros backed Manhattan District Attorney, Comrade Alvin Bragg, proves that the Democrats are using our judicial system as a weapon against their political enemies. He delivered a 34 count indictment without pointing out a single crime that Trump had committed. Even “fellow travelers” from the political left and the two ratings starved news channels, CNN and MSNBC, have been having fits over the incompetence of Comrade Alvin Bragg’s monstrosity of an indictment. It can be assumed that our Constitution is being shredded and a good portion of the American public couldn’t care less as long as their party (the Democrat Party) wins an election and maintains its power. You could say, “Liberty’s torch grows dimmer by the hour”.

The Republican’s must fight fire with fire (unfortunately) instead of putting their tails between their legs and succumbing to the anti-American actions of the Democrats. Our young people (Generation “Z’s, people born after 1997) according to polls, only 15% think that our country is something to be proud of. It looks like our ultra liberal education system has done a good job of indoctrinating our young people in their radical leftist philosophy. If we don’t right the “Ship of State”, and soon, we might come close to becoming a 3rd world country. We can thank the Biden Administration if that comes to pass.

GOD BLESS AMERICA !