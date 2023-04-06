Following Bud Light Backlash, Nike Now Facing Anti-LGBT Uproar for Partnering with Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Bros" at Regal LA Live. Los Angeles, California, September 2022.

NEW YORK, NY – Following the recent anti-LGBT backlash against Anheuser-Busch after the company announced that its Bud Light brand had partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to commemorate her having lived “365 days of being a girl,” similar uproar has now erupted in regard to sports apparel brand Nike, who also announced a paid sponsorship deal with Mulvaney this week.

Mulvaney is best known for detailing her gender transition from biologically male to female in daily videos on the social media platform TikTok since early 2022; as of March 2023, her channel has over 10 million followers.

Recently, Mulvaney posted a series of videos announcing that Bud Light had sent her a personalized cans of their beverage – featuring an image of her face – to celebrate her milestone of having lived one full year as a female, with the influencer calling the cans her “most prized possession.”

The announcement drew the ire of conservative celebrities and social media users, who called for a boycott of Bud Light; now, a similar controversy is brewing after Mulvaney revealed her paid partnership with Nike on Wednesday in a series of social media posts depicting her wearing the company’s workout pants and sports bras.

“Alert the media – I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney wrote in a caption on one of the videos while she flamboyantly danced around in the activewear.

Much like the Bud Light announcement, the news of the trans influencer’s new endorsement deal with Nike generated a wide variety of responses, ranging from excitement and support from some, and condemnation and anger from others.

Conservative commentator Evan Kilgore tweeted, “@Nike is now sponsoring the transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney. Stop buying Nike. Pass it on.”

“@Nike just came out as HATING actual women,” tweeted California-based GOP political candidate James Bradley. “THIS is what TRUE misogyny looks like.”

However, there were supportive comments as well amid the backlash, with hard-left journalist Brian Krassenstein tweeting, “BREAKING: Nike is now paying Transgender star Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador. This follows her steady rise to fame, thanks in part to a lot of talent, a great personality and conservatives not being able to stop talking about canceling anyone who works with her.”