Op-Ed: Almighty God vs. Satan: Eve of Destruction No Match for Easter

GREEN BAY, WI – “Now it was about the sixth hour, and there was darkness over all the earth until the ninth hour. Then the sun was darkened, and the veil of the temple was torn in two. And when Jesus had cried out with a loud voice, He said, “Father, ‘into Your hands I commit My spirit.’” Having said this, He breathed His last” (Luke 23:44-46).

As we hold our Holy Bible in our lap while reading these verses, we can picture this scene so very clearly. We see the thunderously dark and ominous sky, and our gaze then pans the horizon until it rests sorrowfully upon our Lord and Savior, the Son of God who died for our sins.

We take in Jesus’ battered body, as it sags against the cross. A body that, as the Holy Bible relates, is beyond recognition as that of a human being. Our Lord’s beloved head is bent downward, his mission now fulfilled.

We know that our sins were the thorns in Jesus’ crown—and that knowledge hits us squarely in the gut, a knockout punch if ever there was one.

Why would anyone do something like this for us—something so undeserved? Scripture tells us that the angels were astonished that Jesus would take on human form, leave his home in the sinless and perfect Heavenly realm, and wallow in the sludge of sin with sinful humanity. Every moment for Jesus had to have been miserable compared to Heaven.

However, our Lord saw that there was much evil on earth, iniquity that had existed since the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden—wickedness that to this day has only gotten much, much worse in all of its decadence.

So God decided to make ‘The Great Exchange.’ Jesus took our sins—each and every one, for each and every person—upon Himself. This led to an excruciatingly painful death, with torture beyond description…all for you, and all for me.

Currently, we see that the evil at the time of Jesus’ death has only increased in intensity. It truly is, as Bible Prophecy foretold it would be, exactly like it was just prior to the days of Noah’s flood: “But as the days of Noah were, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be. For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and did not know until the flood came and took them all away, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be” (Matthew 24:37-39).

Yes, things seemed so very normal back then…until they were not.

Now, what with all of the vile and aberrant behavior exhibited by the World Economic Forum (WEC)/Davos elites—those who make up the Global Deep State Cabal that has run this world for many decades—one would think that folks would be aware that something just isn’t quite right.

But apathy and carelessness has set in, as it always does when countries don’t watch carefully for infringements upon their freedoms/rights. However, we remember that Jesus cautioned us to be watchful and to be prepared when we see the latter days approaching: “Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near” (Luke 21:28).

We are about to celebrate the blessed message of Easter, which brings to mind Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, just prior to His crucifixion: “Now as He drew near, He saw the city and wept over it, saying, “If you had known, even you, especially in this your day, the things that make for your peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes. For days will come upon you when your enemies will build an embankment around you, surround you and close you in on every side, and level you, and your children within you, to the ground; and they will not leave in you one stone upon another, because you did not know the time of your visitation” (Luke 19:41-44).

As Jesus had prophesied, the Romans did come, in 70 A. D., and destroy the Temple—where Jesus’ prophecy of not one stone being left upon the other came to pass…as all of Bible prophecy eventually does. Now, it’s significant to note that when Jesus wept upon entering Jerusalem on the donkey, this represents only one of two times noted in the New Testament where He cried. But the Bible explains to us that Jesus wept when entering Jerusalem because they were supposed to have known, from reading Daniel 9, the time of Jesus’ coming.

Now, let’s fast forward until today. We all see the vast amount of wickedness and deceit being perpetrated upon American, upon the entire world by the Global Deep State Cabal. And yet how many are aware of what Scripture says about the latter days, such as the Bible’s teachings on the imminent Rapture of Believers in Christ? How many are aware of the seven-year Great Tribulation period of God’s wrath upon unbelievers on earth that is soon to come—or how many are aware of Jesus’ Second Coming that will immediately follow the Tribulation?

As the world spirals down into ever-increasing chaos and depravity, many are more concerned with whether they missed any messages on their I-phone than where they plan on spending Eternity: in Heaven or in Hell.

Yet the maniacal monsters/Cabal now tell us right to our faces that they have plans to depopulate the world, and enslave the rest of humanity. Also that they plan on cutting off our energy supply; forcing us to live in 15-minute cities, where we must stay close to home and not venture out; cutting off our food supply and forcing us to eat bugs and fake meat; unleashing however many manmade pandemics it takes to aid in their depopulation agenda; monitoring our every movement via global digital IDs, where we will not be able to buy or sell if we violate any of their whimsical rules, all foretold in the Bible, by the way…the list is endless, but best summarized by saying that they plan on taking God out of our lives, and replacing the Lord with them.

Faux President Biden, placed into the Presidency by election fraud in the wee hours of the morning following the 2020 Presidential election, continues to abide by the WEC’s hyped ‘New World Order,’ which eerily emulates Communist China’s way of life. Remember that WEC Founder Klaus Schwab has made no secret of his love affair with this Marxist style of government.

Indeed, the highest levels of government in the United States of America, sadly, sold out to China many years ago…this is just the icing on the cake. In the past several decades, we have been infiltrated by China—and their Marxist principles are being implemented more and more every day.

That’s the bad news.

Now, the good news is that there is a Global White Hat Alliance—which is made up of U. S. loyal military, the Pentagon and Space Force, and also certain Asian elders and benevolent European nobility—that is busy cleaning up the systemic evil worldwide, on behalf of Our Lord and Savior, including the Cabal’s 10,000 child/human trafficking tunnels that these reprehensible reprobates secretly built over the years.

We know that at some point, this criminal Deep State will get their one-world government, economy, and religion—but for now, God seems to have forestalled this ‘Global Reset’ agenda via this wonderful White Hat Alliance, which is headed by none other than President Donald J. Trump.

And there are plenty of Christ’s Warriors serving alongside Trump and his Military. One such soldier is retired army veteran Derek Johnson, who has been superb in explaining that America is in a ‘Military Occupancy,’ as outlined in the Law of War Manual signed on June 12, 2015!

Of particular interest, Johnson says Trump is still, at this very moment, Commander-in-Chief of the United States via a ‘Continuity of Government’ plan. Johnson recently took part in an interview by Steve Gruber of iHeart Radio, during which he explained how he can prove that Trump is still our Commander-in-Chief.

Johnson also has provided on his channel on Telegram, which is https://t.me/s/rattletrap1776, the following blueprint of this current White Hat Military Operation: https://thedocuments.info/. He verifies all of his assertions via ‘.gov’ and other Military government websites, so this is far/far more than speculation. As well, Johnson recently has made several trips to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President Trump in person.

Now, in getting back to discussion on the vicious villains who make up the Deep State/Cabal, we are well aware that they are desperate at this point in time—as the White Hat Alliance has made vast strides in taking a good portion of their network down—and that they will not go silently into the night, not by any stretch of the imagination. And this Global Cabal’s war on America, no doubt due to this country’s Judeo-Christian heritage, most certainly has taken its toll.

As a result, we perceive another thunderously dark and ominous sky in the distance…and we sense that something perilous is coming…that this rampant and pernicious evil cannot go on much longer, as WWIII appears to be on the horizon. We also are filled with a sense of unease as we recognize that with so many countries now having access to nuclear weapons, total obliteration is very/very possible.

Thus, it is imperative that We the People contemplate a plan to meet these maniacal monsters head on…that some sort of worldwide revolution confronting this Cabal’s covert, informational warfare is imperative if we are to save America and the God-ordained freedoms/rights that it holds so very precious. And we are heartened to see that this revolution already has begun in quite a few countries…most notably in France, a passionate country that may once again lead us in a worldwide revolution.

Yes, France and many other countries are trying their best to throw out the Cabal’s puppet leaders, leaders who all have been ‘anointed’ into the Cabal’s worldwide nefarious ‘Rich Man’s Club’—where the price of admission is that they agree to always bow to their rulers, as if they deviate, they will face immediate assassination. Patriots in America also are realizing that we have been infiltrated by those who hate this country…and that there is no ‘peaceful coexistence’ to be had with criminals who do not honor God or His principles, principles based upon God’s Holy Bible.

Truly, the Cabal wants to destroy our connection to God, our love of America, and our family unit. They use a playbook popular with all dictators, which includes mind control and turning people against each other—so that Government becomes the God of the people, rather than God of the Holy Bible serving as our Master.

Nevertheless, we who are children of the One True Living God know that beyond those storm clouds that we see gathering on the horizon, beyond the trials and tribulations that we face—the eternal message of Easter looms. A message of hope and faith and unconditional love, as displayed so very clearly by our beloved Jesus of Nazareth, our precious Lord and Savior—who already defeated sin, death, and the Devil on the Cross so very long ago.

Yes, we continue to ‘fight the good fight’ on Almighty God’s behalf while we remain on earth…and as we observe that the latter days are now upon us, we steadfastly continue to look to our Lord, and to trust in and obey Him. Let’s face it: none of the tragedies unfolding at such a rapid pace these past several years surprise Him. God is well aware of all of the wiles/deception that Satan has and will continue to bring forth.

Our unlimited and mighty God is all-knowing, all-powerful, and omnipresent—and Our Sweet Lord has a plan! A plan which will result in His glorious justice and righteousness being restored unto all of Creation. And in such a way that will take our breath away, far and beyond anything that our meager minds can envision right now…we must always remember that!

Now sometimes we, as mere mortals, get impatient, and want God’s justice meted out immediately, for all to be perfect right this very moment. But we are still on a sin-soaked earth…and we still have a unique and God-given purpose in this fight. Thus, we look unwaveringly toward Our Savior Jesus Christ, and we reflect on how He so very bravely came down from Heaven, and ‘got close and personal’ with all of our humanness…and we reflect on how Jesus made this inconceivable sacrifice out of His supreme and unconditional love for us. Our mission, then, is to stay close to Christ, and simply to take ‘the next right step’—however small that may be.

There are those who currently are suffering much more than we can imagine…who are on the front lines facing these Deep State Satanists. And so many times, we are in awe of their strength amidst the tremendous storms that they face. Oh, how we pray for these beloved children of God, knowing that they are being treated cruelly and viciously…as they simply try to hang onto life.

One such warrior of Christ is Army Veteran Joseph Biggs, who has been caged in solitary confinement for over a year, after falling into a trap masterminded and orchestrated by United States governmental agencies—the latter of which have been weaponized by the Biden administration to target Christian conservatives who do not align with the Deep State’s political program.

Being that Biggs is a famed show host and former Infowars reporter who earned two Purple Hearts during several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, he does not fit the Cabal’s description of one of their liberal ‘robots’ who toe the line. Thus, Biggs became a huge target of the Deep State.

On January 6, 2021, Biggs merely walked in and out of the U.S. Capitol building for a few minutes as police officers held the doors open. When he came out, a friend told him that he was looking for his son, who was inside the building. Biggs went back in with his friend to help him out, and two weeks later, on January 20, 2021, the FBI apprehended Biggs in a predawn raid. As stated earlier, he currently is isolated in the Virginia Detention Facility in Alexandria, Virginia…in solitary confinement for the past year, a penalty that’s typically reserved for violent inmates, murderers, and rapists.

Sargent Biggs is prohibited from the same visitation that’s afforded to the general population of the jail—and thus has had no visitors since being locked up. He can only interact with his visitors from behind a bulletproof glass on a recorded phone call. Biggs’ concrete cell less is less than half the size of the narrow 20-foot by 4-foot corridor allotted for visitors.

He is only released from his cell for one hour per day to use the microwave and shower. Biggs has been freezing for months, enduring the 30-degree temperature because guards will not turn the air conditioner off during the winter…this after their refusing to turn it on in the summer. The government has deemed him a ‘domestic terrorist’ akin to Osama bin Laden for arbitrating an attack similar to 9/11.

Now, this story sounds horrific and unbelievable, as this is an American citizen—but every word of it is true. You see, even in America right now—since it currently is under the Deep State’s totalitarian rule—Marxism is allowed for those who do not share the Deep State’s political views.

This is, of course, so very overwhelming for all of us to hear. Our minds scream out in rage: “This is America…how dare you touch what God gave!”

And yet…and yet…this story has a very inspiring side to it…one that will help sustain the rest of us who are so very full of anguish at watching God taken out of our institutions, at watching America being brought to its knees, and at watching the Cabal go after our families and our freedoms and our God-given rights.

Sargent Biggs, even after all of this abuse and torment, only responds with nothing but faith and love and courage. Yes, during a recent interview via a government-surveilled call from his jail cell, Bigg’s asserted, “The Lord will fight for you. You need only be still.” Biggs then explained, “That’s been my goal…to just be patient and let God’s plan work out—and see what happens.”

Wow. It doesn’t get any nobler noble that.

And guess what Biggs plans on doing if/when he would ever get out of his prison cell? Well, this honorable Patriot would like “to lend a hand in trying to figure out a lot of these problems that are happening.” No talk on revenge, just an attitude of following God’s purpose for his life in terms of helping humanity, in making things better for others.

This man sure has a grip on letting God handle justice…and also on following the wise maxim of ‘full reliance upon God,’ step by step.

So, let us all remember this man’s message of maintaining a complete focus upon God and His mission for us during these turbulent times…times when America and the world seem to be falling more and more to the Satanists’ agenda. We basically need to remember to let God’s Holy Spirit calmly guides us back to our purpose in this War of Almighty God versus Satan…back to Jesus’ Easter message of hope…‘hope’ which translates in the Bible to mean ‘certainty’…the only true certainty available to us…certainty that God has our back, and will make all things—not just some things, but all things—work out for our good, since we are Believers in Christ, His beloved children.

We also need to realize that for we Believers, all of what is happening has been allowed by God. The Bible tells us this…that the Lord sifts each and every circumstance through His loving fingers. Moreover, we should keep in mind that Scripture assures us that our trials are custom-made for us individually, so that each challenge is not too difficult for each of us, personally, to handle in God’s strength and wisdom.

Take it from the late Corrie ten Boom, whose family helped many Jewish people escape from the Nazis during the Holocaust in World War II by hiding them in their home. Ms. ten Boom’s brave defiance eventually led to her imprisonment, internment in a concentration camp, and loss of family members who died from maltreatment while in German custody.

Yet, her courageous example and words of faith live on for those of us now facing our own ambush of evil via Satan and his minions. Ms. ten Boom once proclaimed: “I’ve experienced His Presence in the deepest, darkest hell that man can create…I have tested the promises of the Bible, and believe me, you can count on them.”

Truly, our goal simply is to stay focused upon our Lord, continuing to trust and obey Him…continuing to love others well…and continuing to spread His message of ‘Jesus and the Cross,’ which is His message of salvation for all who will repent and accept Jesus into their hearts.

Now, this does not mean just saying a quick prayer at night, and then getting back to our day, with our focus upon the things of this world. Rather, it means a separation from the things of this world, and a gaze Heavenward. It means a close, personal relationship with God…talking to Him all day long, silently or out loud, whichever we choose.

This is the only way that we will get through these trying times to come. Perhaps we will get a respite from things for a bit, with Trump and his White Hat Alliance ironing things out in America for a while…but only God knows the answer to that.

We Believers in Christ do, however, know for certain that we will be Raptured to Heaven prior to the Great Tribulation soon to come. In Revelation 3 of the Bible, John talks on the Church of Philadelphia, which refers to Believers in Christ in the latter days, to we Believers who hold fast to the Bible and its teachings. The Lord says that because we have kept His command, He will keep us from the hour of trial that will come upon the world in order to test those dwelling on the earth. The ‘hour of trial’ refers to the Great Tribulation soon to come upon this earth.

Yes, Believers know that God will keep us from this horrific period of time via the Rapture. And Scripture tells us that we therefore are to comfort each other with that knowledge. Currently, all Bible prophecy that had to be fulfilled prior to the Rapture has happened. Thus, the stage is set for the Anti-Christ to come on the scene…he will be revealed immediately prior to the Great Tribulation.

Oh yes, the hour is so very/very late! We can verify this simply by watching the world descend into the lawlessness and great evil that was described in Bible prophecy…prophecy that told us that ‘evil will be called good, and good evil’…which we now are seeing in spades worldwide.

Yet for now, we Believers represent the restrainers of this massive onslaught of wickedness, since the Holy Spirit lives inside of us. And we surely do feel the oppressive stench of the vile filth being perpetrated on humanity by this Global Deep State Cabal.

Nonetheless, Easter and all of its associated wonder and light approaches. We remember that Jesus’ sacrificial and agonizing day on the Cross was turned—by our magnificent Almighty God—into the most glorious act of love that one could ever imagine. An act of love that resulted in blessed salvation and rest for our wretched and sinful souls!

And eternity in Heaven is what now awaits us. Praise be to God on High!…and to Jesus Christ, Our Blessed Savior!

Now, Brothers and Sisters in Christ, do not fret or think that the wicked weasels are getting away with any of their malevolent deeds. God is always working behind the scenes in a myriad of ways to bring justice and righteousness for His children. Let’s think back on the story of the vicious Haman in the Bible, just for a bit more reassurance that God sees all.

The story goes that King Ahaseurus, who was the King of Persia, had an evil prime minister by the name of Haman. Haman is extremely upset that a Jew by the name of Mordecai, as well as the rest of the Jews, will not bow down to him like the rest of the people do. Thus, Haman schemes and gets the kings approval to kill all of the Jews.

Now, the very night before Haman is going to carry out this deadly deed, the king is restless and cannot sleep. Thus, he asks for the kingdom’s chronicles, and begins to read the various writings throughout. In doing so, he finds out that five years earlier, Mordecai had thwarted an assassination attempt on his life. Mordeai had saved the king’s life! As a result, instead of Mordecai being executed—he is honored instead!

And as for the wicked Haman and his debaucherous scheming, the king has Haman put to death that very day…hanged on the very gallows that he had built to hang Mordecai!

Truly, what Satan has planned for us right now, on this eve of destruction, will be turned by God into something for our good…in His perfect timing. Satan is about to meet his nemesis in this universal spiritual war now taking place. And that all-powerful adversary is Jesus Christ, the King of Kings!

This Easter, let us soak in this most treasured message of old…a message resounds above all of the death, disease, and destruction that Satan and his ilk endeavor to bring…a message that tells us unequivocally that the Lamb of God already has defeated sin, death, and Satan. And Jesus did it once and for all, on the Cross of Calvary. Oh yes, we will so very fervently cling to that Old Rugged Cross!

Easter represents a turning of the darkness to light…and God will soon turn this darkness on earth to light, as well. Rest in this truth. We are, always and forever, safe within His everlasting arms….

“He will guard the feet of His saints, But the wicked shall be silent in darkness. For by strength no man shall prevail. The adversaries of the Lord shall be broken in pieces; From heaven He will thunder against them. The Lord will judge the ends of the earth” (1 Samuel 2:9-10). Thus, it is written.

Come, Lord Jesus!