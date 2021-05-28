BusinessLocalPress Releases

Family-Owned Builder Supply Firm Expands New Leesburg Operation by Another 10,000 Square Feet

By George McGregor
Headquartered just north of downtown Orlando with a retail location in southwest Orlando, the family-owned business has been supplying the home building industry from Jacksonville to Tampa since it was founded more than six decades ago.


LEESBURG — Blackton, Inc., the family-owned homebuilding materials supplier that opened a 15,000 square foot Leesburg location just one year ago, has already added another 10,000 square feet to the facility at 105 Park Center St

Michael “Micky” Blackton, chairman and CEO of the Orlando-based firm that is one of Florida’s largest and most active suppliers of roofing and flooring to homebuilders, said he established the third location in the heart of Leesburg to better serve new and longtime clients, who build in Alachua, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties, with a better turnaround time.

Supply chain issues, prompting more inventory and need for more spacious warehouse and staging area were the principal reasons for the expansion of the relatively new facility. Upon opening last year, Blackton moved roofing and flooring supply operations for The Villages and other loyal customers to Leesburg.

The location alone, which is supported by a staff of 20, has allowed for Blackton’s reach into the Gainesville area as well as west into Citrus County. 

“It not only has led to more contracts on new construction with strong, long-time clients like D.R. Horton and Maronda, but also opened doors to new relationships with re-roofing firms in and around the area,” Blackton said, adding “Our Leesburg team has done a phenomenal job,” Blackton said.



Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
