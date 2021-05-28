Miami-Dade Detectives Investigating Shooting Which Left Three Injured

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District is investigating a shooting which authorities say left three injured. According to investigators, on Thursday May 27, at approximately 5:57 p.m., a Miami-Dade Police Officer in the area of 3500 NW 37 Avenue requested emergency backup after hearing several gunshots very close by.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three victims were in a white sedan driving in the area of NW 49 Street and 32 Avenue when they noticed they were being followed by two unknown subjects driving a black sedan. The subjects chased the victims as they continuously fired at them. As they approached NW 36 Street, an innocent bystander sitting in traffic, was shot in the upper extremity. Three additional vehicles and two unoccupied structures were also struck on the same street.

The victims in the white sedan crashed as they were still being shot at by the subjects in a parking lot, in the vicinity where the officer initially heard the gunshots. The subjects continued shooting as they fled. The driver of the white sedan was shot in the upper extremity and the passenger was grazed.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded and transported the driver and the innocent bystander to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The victim that was grazed was treated and released on the scene.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information regarding the subjects’ identities and/or whereabouts. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.