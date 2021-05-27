Slew of Illegal Narcotics Seized During Residential Search Warrant at Ariel Springs Apartment Homes in Spring Hill

According to detectives, Jovanni Crispin, 30, was arrested on charges of possession, possession with intent to sell, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, two counts of sale of marijuana, two counts of sale of hashish, intent to sell a controlled substance.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, May 26, officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a residential search warrant at 3667 Swordfish Lane in the Ariel Springs Apartment Homes in Spring Hill. A resident living at the address was arrested in connection with the search warrant where a large quantity of illegal narcotics were located.

According to detectives, Jovanni Crispin, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of hashish with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, two counts of sale of marijuana, two counts of sale of hashish, and possession of a structure with intent to sell a controlled substance. His bond was set at $95,000.

In total, Vice and Narcotics Units seized 291 grams of THC (liquid/hashish/wax/edibles), 157 grams of Marijuana, 1.8 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of Ecstasy. The investigation continues.