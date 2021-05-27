CrimeLocalSociety

Slew of Illegal Narcotics Seized During Residential Search Warrant at Ariel Springs Apartment Homes in Spring Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, May 26, officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a residential search warrant at 3667 Swordfish Lane in the Ariel Springs Apartment Homes in Spring Hill. A resident living at the address was arrested in connection with the search warrant where a large quantity of illegal narcotics were located.

According to detectives, Jovanni Crispin, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of hashish with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, two counts of sale of marijuana, two counts of sale of hashish, and possession of a structure with intent to sell a controlled substance. His bond was set at $95,000.

In total, Vice and Narcotics Units seized 291 grams of THC (liquid/hashish/wax/edibles), 157 grams of Marijuana, 1.8 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of Ecstasy. The investigation continues.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
