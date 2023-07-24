New York Suspect Pleads Guilty to 2018 ‘senseless’ Pool Hall Murder After Three-Year Hideout in Florida

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release that Alejandro Vargas-Diaz, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez of Selden, New York.

As per the court documents and recorded statements, Vargas-Diaz and Rodriguez-Lopez got into an argument at a Port Jefferson pool hall on July 22, 2018, which later turned to the Vargas-Diaz becoming aggressive and shooting Rodriguez-Lopez.

Rodriguez-Lopez died at the scene, and Vargas-Diaz fled the state.

Suffolk County Police Department Discovered the murder weapon nearly in a month after the murder, which was a 9mm pistol found in a tree on he Setauket Port Jefferson Greenway Trail, the DA’s office said.

He pled guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski on Monday.

Vargas-Diaz is expected to be sentenced on September 13, 2023, and faces up to life in prison.