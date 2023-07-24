Trader Joe’s Recall Two Variants of Cookie Amid the Risk of containing rocks, Second Recall Incident of the Year

Trader Joe’s has recalled two of its cookie items after it was discovered that they may contain rocks, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21 and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 17 and 21 are said to be impacted by this.

According to the company’s notice, the supplier of the two varieties of cookies notified Trader Joe’s that the items may contain rocks, and immediately all possibly impacted cookies subsequently been taken from stores and destroyed.

Customers who purchased the cookies were advised not to consume them and to return them to the store for a full refund. Representatives from Trader Joe’s declined to provide any further information on the recall beyond what was previously published.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s also recalled a frozen fruit product because of possible hepatitis A contamination.

It’s the second incident of the year, and as it is something that cannot be 100% assured, a major retail player like Trader Joe’s should add more verification and precautionary check to avoid such a situation in future.