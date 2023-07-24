HealthU.S. News

Trader Joe’s Recall Two Variants of Cookie Amid the Risk of containing rocks, Second Recall Incident of the Year

By The Published Reporter Staff Share with new partner:   Share
340
Tarder Joe's

Trader Joe’s has recalled two of its cookie items after it was discovered that they may contain rocks, according to a statement issued by the company on Friday.

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21 and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 17 and 21 are said to be impacted by this.

According to the company’s notice, the supplier of the two varieties of cookies notified Trader Joe’s that the items may contain rocks, and immediately all possibly impacted cookies subsequently been taken from stores and destroyed.

Customers who purchased the cookies were advised not to consume them and to return them to the store for a full refund. Representatives from Trader Joe’s declined to provide any further information on the recall beyond what was previously published.

Earlier this year, Trader Joe’s also recalled a frozen fruit product because of possible hepatitis A contamination.

It’s the second incident of the year, and as it is something that cannot be 100% assured, a major retail player like Trader Joe’s should add more verification and precautionary check to avoid such a situation in future.

The Published Reporter Staff

The Published Reporter is dedicated to provide the most reliable and trustworthy news to all our readers.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to The Published Reporter Staff (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author