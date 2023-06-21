GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Says She is Bringing Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has accused the president of directly contributing to the mass influx of illegal migrants across the southern border and failing to keep Americans safe from the criminal activity that they bring with them, according to a follow-up tweet she issued. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

RIFLE, CO – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that she intends to utilize a privileged motion to force the chamber to bring articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on the alleged grounds of his failure to address the ongoing migrant crisis at the United States’ southern border.

“BREAKING: I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable,” Boebert tweeted.

Boebert is referring to Rule IX in the House that allows members of Congress to bring up certain pieces of legislation under a privileged motion, after which leadership has a maximum of two days to respond and see if it’s going to be sent to committee or a vote on the articles themselves.

The Republican lawmaker – an outspoken critic of Biden – has accused the president of directly contributing to the mass influx of illegal migrants across the southern border and failing to keep Americans safe from the criminal activity that they bring with them, according to a follow-up tweet she issued.

“Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion,” she said. “I brought my articles of impeachment up via a privileged motion to force a vote.”

Boebert stated that the privileged motion that she made will mandate that all members of the House officially go on the record regarding the articles of impeachment. She had said in a Fox News interview last Tuesday that if the leaders of the Republican Party failed to impeach Biden, she would take it upon herself to do so.

“Given the severity of the violation of Joe Biden’s constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the president, United States to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, this is something that we must do with our majorities in the House of Representatives,” she said. “This is our duty because Joe Biden has neglected the constitutional duty of the office of President of the United States.”