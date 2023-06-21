Air National Guardsman Accused of Leaking Classified Pentagon Docs Online to be Arraigned Wednesday  – The Published Reporter®
Air National Guardsman Accused of Leaking Classified Pentagon Docs Online to be Arraigned Wednesday 

Jack Teixeira
NORTH DIGHTON, MA – Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking sensitive and highly-classified Pentagon documents in an online chat room, is set to be arraigned in a federal court in Worcester on Wednesday after having been indicted by a grand jury last week. 

Teixeira of North Dighton, 21, is charged with six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. He was placed under arrest on April 13 by FBI agents who raided the home he shares with his parents, and is suspected of sharing top-secret military documents with members of a videogame-themed chat room on Discord, a social media and instant messaging platform. 

While serving as a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, Teixeira held a top-secret information security clearance and prosecutors noted that he had been previously disciplined by his superiors for accessing classified documents not related to his job duties. 

Upon his indictment last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement released at that time that Teixeira had jeopardized the nation’s security and betrayed the trust that had been bestowed upon him. 

“Individuals granted security clearances are entrusted to protect classified information and safeguard our nation’s secrets. The allegations in today’s indictment reveal a serious violation of that trust,” Wray said. “The FBI and our partners remain firm in our commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our national security and the security of our allies around the world.”  

The leaked documents contained information about Russia’s war in Ukraine, the military and defense capabilities of allied nations, and other national security issues.  

Deeming him a potential flight risk, as well as citing the potential that he still may be in possession of classified documents that he may also attempt to release, a federal judge last week ordered Teixeira be held without bail until his trial date. 

If found guilty, Teixeira faces over 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.   

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS®

