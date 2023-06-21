You Gotta Watch New Powerful, Inspiring Ad by Prez Trump Campaign

Family, friends, followers, and fans of Donald J. Trump, our 45th President of the United States of America and legitimate leader of the 2020 stolen election. He’s returning to the White House in 2024 – because God is on the side of truth, freedom, liberty, and justice.

Watch the new ad on YouTube HERE.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom and they’re not coming after me – they’re coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never be moved,” proclaims liberty-loving Trump.

Folks, he’s referring to the Deep State cabal of demonic Democrats that have taken our U.S. Republic hostage via the corrupt Joe Biden administration, the puppets of Barack Obama, and the New World Order (aka Council on Foreign Relations, Bilderberg Group, WEF, UN, WHO, Federal Reserve and World Banking Institutions).

The “America First song” by Natasha Owens accompanies thunderous applause for Trump and our great land of liberty. Owens discusses her song with “IN FOCUS” on One America News Network HERE.

Owens is an award-winning Christian music artist. Listen to her song “Trump Won and You Know it” HERE.

Most Republicans and Republican-leaners believe the GOP has a better chance of winning in 2024 if former President Donald Trump is the nominee, a recent CNN survey conducted by SSRS found, according to a recent article by Breitbart.

Have you registered to vote for the 2024 election? Make your plans now.

“In America, we don’t look to career politicians for salvation. We don’t turn to government to restore our souls. We put our faith in almighty God.” –Donald Trump