Hunter Biden Agrees to Plead Guilty to Federal Tax Evasion, Gun Possession Charges; Faces Up to 12 Years in Prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hunter Biden, the troubled son of President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to federal tax evasion and gun possession charges after being at the center of an investigation into his financial affairs for several years.

Hunter will plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, in addition to also agreeing to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement on a charge of possession of a firearm by a person who was an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, said on Tuesday that Biden had not paid any federal income tax on a sizable income he earned during two recent consecutive years. In addition, Weiss noted that the president’s son had owned a gun despite knowing that he was forbidden from doing so due to his struggles with drug abuse.

Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice.@GOPoversight will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s business schemes are revealed.@marklevinshow pic.twitter.com/2N5bbjEDpr — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023

“Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018,” he said. “Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year. According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”

If convicted, Biden faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months on each tax charge, for a total of two years, Weiss’ office said; he also faces a maximum penalty of 10 years for the firearm charge.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Weiss’ office noted that the legal woes of the president’s son may not yet be over.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” Weiss’ office said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The investigation into Biden initially began in 2018 following suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding funds he purportedly received from “China and other foreign nations.” Further evidence was acquired by prosecutors from his infamous “laptop from hell” that is said to have contained further evidence of Biden’s potentially illegal business dealings.

Kash Patel on May 5: “I believe Hunter Biden will be charged, and soon, but I think they’ll roll it up into what we call this global plea agreement, where he basically gets charged with some Mickey Mouse lower-level offenses, walks into a super light sentence, and then they will… pic.twitter.com/ydVedJQZhp — Kash's Corner (@KashsCorner) June 20, 2023

