Website Exposes 127,000 Hunter Biden Emails in Searchable Database Archive from Infamous “Laptop from Hell” Deemed Authentic

In April, Whistleblower Jack Maxey gave DailyMail.com a copy of the hard drive from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and said he intended to post them all online in a searchable database in the coming weeks.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the saga that never appears to be ending anytime soon, a website – BidenLaptopEmails.com – has posted approximately 127,000 emails from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell,” all of them indexed and searchable and many containing details of the troubled son of President Joe Biden’s many alleged illicit business dealings with foreign entities.

Hunter Biden’s laptop, left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and later seized by the FBI after it was revealed there was potentially compromising information on it; these reportedly included emails, text messages, photos and financial records documenting how he used his political influence to cash-in on his father’s political power with countries ranging from China to Ukraine and many others.

Also found on the laptop’s hard-drive were a number of explicit photos and videos featuring Hunter Biden himself engaging in sex acts and smoking out of a pipe for which appeared to be used for crack cocaine. However, since all of the emails archived in the searchable database are in text format only, users need not worry about accidently stumbling across pornographic images.

The site appears to serve as an online archive of many if not all of these emails, allowing visitors to the site to browse for specific emails based on various search terms, or actually download the entire archive itself in one large compressed file.

“Here are the 128k emails from the Biden Laptop, which is a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue collar crime under the patina of ‘the Delaware Way.’” The website’s introduction reads. “Prior to the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, a number of ancient languages were mere gibberish and hash marks. Similarly, the emails on the Biden Laptop illuminated previously convoluted webs of the people you see leading the charge for global governance; truly, the emails can be considered a translation tool for Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) gathering.”

People on social media have been pouring through the emails on the site, with one Twitter user proclaiming,

“This is one of the emails from the Hunter Biden laptop!! Hunter’s handler/biz partner Eric Schwerin, the only person in their orbit with a 115+ IQ, handled everything for Hunter and paid Joe’s bills. They even shared bank accounts with Joe. One big happy crime syndicate.”

This is one of the emails from the Hunter Biden laptop!!



Hunter's handler/biz partner Eric Schwerin, the only person in their orbit with a 115+ IQ, handled everything for Hunter and paid Joe's bills. They even shared bank accounts with Joe. One big happy crime syndicate. pic.twitter.com/li8lXj8z4p — FACTS (@FACTSRTRUTH777) May 15, 2022

Emails from the laptop are currently being used as evidence by federal prosecutors, who are conducting an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes and international business dealings.

After nearly two years of describing the laptop as Russian disinformation, the The New York Times acknowledged that it was authentic in March 2022.