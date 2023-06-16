“Show Me the Man and I’ll Show You the Crime”

For six long years, ever since Trump announced he was running for president, the Democrats were looking for anything that might prove harmful and damaging to bring about the emasculation of the image of Donald Trump. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That chilling phrase was uttered by Lavrently Beria, Josef Stalin’s, Soviet Secret Police Chief. Does that remind you of what is going on in our country today? The obsession, of the Democrats, to do harm to former President Donald Trump closely resembles as to what Beria said. For six long years, ever since Trump announced he was running for president, the Democrats were looking for anything that might prove harmful and damaging to bring about the emasculation of the image of Donald Trump. The animus against Trump has increased exponentially ever since he won the presidential election of 2016 over the “darling” of the Democrats, Hillary Clinton (to this day Hillary still claims that Trump was an illegitimate president).

Trump, his campaign and his followers, have been harassed, spied upon, lied about, homes raided, and were (and are still) subject to countless personal attacks. Anyone who was or is associated with Trump was fair game of the Democrats and their lackey’s in the left-leaning media, namely CNN, MSNBC, N.Y. Times, Wash. Post, PBS etc.

Even before Trump took office, he was vilified and threatened with impeachment. It has been non-stop berating of him and his policies up until today.

The hatred exhibited by his political enemies seems to have no bounds. It doesn’t matter how slight or innocuous a perceived infraction of the law by Trump might be, it will be used and spun as something much more damaging than it actually is. Even though many Democrats might have done what Trump has done, it was made to seem only the “evil” Trump was the culprit. What are the crimes that supposedly he has been unjustly accused of? Here’s the list. (by the way, I must admit that Trump has been, at times, his own worst enemy with his reckless use of words and comments).

During the campaign lead up to the 2016 election and thereafter, he was accused of colluding with the Russians ( a made up scenario by the Democrats and Hillary’s campaign).

The “Deep State”, made up of corrupt bureaucrats in the Justice Department and the FBI, actually spied upon the Trump campaign, looking for “dirt” to be used against Trump and his associates.

A Special Counsel was set up under Robert Mueller to investigate the Russian collusion charges. What the Special Counsel found was that it was all a hoax and a waste of 2 ½ years and over $30 million in taxpayers dollars.

In addition, to the Russian hoax, pushed by Democrat Committee Chairmen, Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler, the Democrat led House of Representatives, initiated two impeachment actions which led to two exoneration’s by the Senate.

Not to take defeat lying down, the insipid Democrats, even after Trump left office, coordinated a series of judicial actions by some state bodies and the “weaponized” Biden Justice Department and the FBI (again). It seems that Biden and his flunky’s in the media are trying to resurrect the Beria formula of eliminating their political enemies.

It looks like the Democrats have a big problem leading up to the 2024 election. They have a presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who has signs of a cognitive decline and diminished stamina, and who is 80 years old, besides policies that most people (including many in his own party) consider bad for themselves and the country. A majority of Democrats have been polled as wanting a different candidate to run for president. This could be one of the reasons why they are “jumping through hoops” trying to besmirch Trump with all these trumped up legal proceedings against him.

Who knows what the end result will be, as nothing is for certain up to the election of 2024? Lavrently Beria must be laughing in his grave as his ignominious phrase of “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” is alive and well in the country of their arch-enemy, Joe Biden’s United States of America. We all have seen why the phrase “elections have consequences” applies to why our country is in the state of decline. We cannot let our country continue on the path to self-destruction. The Marxist/Socialist Democrats must be defeated and sanity be restored in 2024.