San Francisco School Suspends Teacher for Discriminating Against White, Male Students

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – As per California Public Records Act documents obtained by the media, a female teacher working for a San Francisco school district was suspended without pay after she singled out and discriminated against the White male students in her classroom.

During the fall semester in 2022 at Lowell High School, teacher Nicole Noel Henares is said to have told the White male students in her high school English class to stand up in front of the room and announce to everyone whether or not they “felt like a minority.”

After hearing about the incident, a parent submitted a complaint to the San Francisco Unified School District, which placed Henares on paid administrative leave as of September 15, 2022 while they performed an investigation into the allegations against her.

In interviews conducted by the school district with the students that Henares singled out, they said that her actions made them feel “confused, sad, and that there were there was no correct answer for them in that moment.”

The students that were discriminated against said that Henares’ conduct was “in no way related to the class content.” In addition, they also stated that the teacher often exposed students to inappropriate content in her classes, including the sexually explicit Lil Nas X rap song “Montero.”

At the conclusion of their investigation, the school district suspended Henares without pay for 15 days, which she served from December 13, 2022 to January 12, 2023.

When asked by investigators why she had singled out her White male students, Henares so she did so “out of frustration and anger” because the students in question often dominated discussions in the classroom; however, this allegation was denied by her students.

Henares also denied having taught teens in her class about the Lil Nas X song, despite the fact that the song had been downloaded on Google Classroom and that multiple students claimed that she had played the profanity-laden song for them.