New Poll Indicates Half of Americans Support Trump Indictment, but Feel Politics May Have Influenced Prosecution

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Trump – the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – is slated for arraignment on Tuesday in Miami on 37 federal counts relating to the unlawful retention of classified documents. File photo: Jeffery Edwards, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A new poll indicates approximately half of Americans are in favor of former President Donald Trump being indicted on charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in early 2021, although many of the respondents said they feel that the decision to prosecute him was potentially politically motivated.

Trump – the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – is slated for arraignment on Tuesday in Miami on 37 federal counts relating to the unlawful retention of classified documents.

DOJ Special Prosecutor Jack Smith says Trump was discovered to have kept over 100 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida; the estate was raided last year by FBI agents who seized the records.

Trump has since maintained his innocence and has stated that he will plead not guilty to the charges.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A new ABC/Ipsos poll shows that 48 percent of Americans believe that charging Trump in the classified documents case was the right thing to do; 35 percent feel he should not have been indicted, with the remaining 17 per cent being unsure either way.

When broken down by political parties, Trump’s indictment was supported by 86 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Independents; in contrast, 67 percent of Republicans were against Trump being charged.

In addition, 47 percent of respondents feel that the charges against Trump may be politically motivated, whereas 37 percent felt they were not and 16 percent were unsure either way. 42 percent of Americans believe the charges against the former Commander-in-Chief are very serious, whereas 28 percent feel that they are not.

Tuesday’s indictment will represent the second time that Trump has had criminal charges filed against him since launching his 2024 bid to retake the White House, the first being in connection with alleged hush money payments he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.