COVID-19 Was Result of Chinese Bioweapon Research, U.S. State Department Allege

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Several State Department investigators have alleged the Chinese military had intended to use coronavirus to engineer a bioweapon they would subsequently inoculate their own population against, and that a COVID-19 vaccine was in the works at WIV as early as November 2019, just prior to the pandemic. File photo: Katoosha, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. State Department investigators are alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of military bioweapon research conducted by the Chinese government.

Investigators for the State Department are reportedly very suspicious of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), mainly when it comes to the role of the Chinese military, which had partnered with the lab in 2016 in order to experiment with viruses, particularly mutating pathogens.

A U.S. investigator alleged to the UK media outlet The Times that once the People’s Liberation Army became involved with the operations at WIV, research at the lab is suspected to have turned towards military-grade bioweaponry.

“The trail of papers starts to go dark,” the investigator reportedly said. “That’s exactly when the classified program kicked off.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



WIV came to the attention of the Chinese military after six researchers from the lab became very ill with flu-like symptoms – with three eventually passing away – after working with bat guano while investigating an abandoned copper mine in the province of Mojiang in 2012.

New strains of coronavirus were discovered and brought back by researchers from the Mojiang cave, thought to be the precursors to COVID-19; in fact, following the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cave in question suddenly became heavily guarded by the Chinese military, according to the investigator.

“My view is that the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines,” they reportedly said. “It has become increasingly clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in the creation, promulgation, and cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Several State Department investigators have alleged the Chinese military had intended to use coronavirus to engineer a bioweapon they would subsequently inoculate their own population against, and that a COVID-19 vaccine was in the works at WIV as early as November 2019, just prior to the pandemic.

“I interviewed scientists in Asia who have close relationships with the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” another investigator said. “They told me it is their belief that there was vaccine research going on in the fall of 2019, pertinent to COVID-19 vaccination.”