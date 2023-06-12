Middle School Students Learn to Keep Hearts Pumping As Rita Case Donates CPR Training Kits To Broward County Public Schools

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Seminole Middle School Principal Emily Gonzalez; Rita Case, Raquel Case Travaline, Ryan Case. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

PLANTATION, FL – Thanks to a generous donation from Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, two schools in Broward County Public Schools received newly upgraded CPR in Schools Training Kits™ from the American Heart Association. The donation is part of a multi-year financial commitment to the American Heart Association’s mission by the Rick Case Automotive Group.

Case was on-hand to deliver the kit to Seminole Middle School in Plantation and participated in the training session. Whiddon-Rogers Education Center in Fort Lauderdale also received a kit, both made possible by a $50,000 donation from the Rick Case Automotive Group to the American Heart Association in South Florida.

Raquel Case Travaline with Valeria Castro, Jeremias Lopez, Marie Bean Lim working on the manikin. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

The kits will be used by the two schools to teach lifesaving CPR skills and automated external defibrillator familiarization, as well as how to provide choking relief. During a training session at Seminole Middle School, students practiced on a Mini Anne® Plus manikin.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Ryan Case with Torryn Harmon, Andrew Boyd, Gabrielle Dixon. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

“It was incredible to see the students so eager and willing to learn,” Case said. “They could one day potentially save a peer, teammate, colleague, friend, relative, teacher or a complete stranger. This method is a research-proven way for students to learn and retain the lifesaving skills of CPR. That’s why it’s so important that we teach them at a young age.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the U.S. and approximately 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. The American Heart Association wants all students and educators to learn CPR, putting more qualified lifesavers in local communities.

Celebrating with hearts the donation of the CPR school kit from Rick Case Automotive. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

The kit comes complete with a facilitator guide and a facilitator binder that includes a lesson plan, pre- and post-tests, a certificate of participation, and additional resources. The easy-to-use kit is designed precisely for educational environments and can be facilitated by anyone. It is fully bilingual in English and Spanish and contains everything needed to train 10 to 20 students at once in only one class period. One reusable kit can train hundreds of students and each manikin can withstand a maximum of 300,000 compressions.

Seminole Middle School Assistant Principal Washington Woodburn, Jr. takes the hand-off of the CPR Kit for the school from Ryan Case. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

The CPR in Schools Training Kit – which is used to facilitate adult CPR with breaths, adult hands-only CPR, child CPR, adult and child choking relief, and general AED awareness – includes 10 Mini Anne Plus® inflatable manikins; 10 kneel mats; 10 individual carry bags; five practice-while-watching training DVDs; one hand pump for manikin inflation; two mesh collection and storage bags; 10 replacement airways; 50 manikin wipes; 10 replacement face masks; 10 AED training simulators; a facilitator binder and guide; and a wheeled classroom bag enabling easy storage and movement from classroom to classroom.

Rita Case addresses students at Seminole Middle School with Raquel Case Travaline and Ryan Case. Photos courtesy of Rick Case Automotive Group.

For more information on the CPR in Schools Training Kit™, go to https://cpr.heart.org/en/courses/cpr-in-schools-training-kits.

About The Rick Case Automotive Group

Founded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia. Those dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

About The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

ABOUT BROWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS “Educating all students to reach their highest potential.”

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is the sixth largest school district in the nation and the second largest in the state of Florida. BCPS is Florida’s first fully accredited school system since 1962, serving more than 254,000 students and approximately 110,000 adult learners in 240 schools, centers and technical colleges, and 90 charter schools. BCPS supports a diverse student population representing 170 different countries and speaking 147 languages. To connect with BCPS, visit browardschools.com, follow us on Twitter @browardschools, on Facebook at facebook.com/browardschools, on Instagram @browardschoolsofficial, on YouTube at youtube.com/browardschoolsvideos and download the free BCPS mobile app at browardschools.com/MobileApp.