Tow Arrested in Miami Fatal Shooting Police Say Was Related to Botched Robbery During Drug Deal of Marijuana

Detectives were able to identify and locate the subjects involved. Eymon Manuel Leatherwood, 20, and Gemika Dubuisson, 19 were arrested and charged with murder first degree robbery, and tampering with evidence.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, arrested two individuals involved in a shooting, which claimed the life of an adult male.

According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to reports of a person shot at 20820 NE 12 Court. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male, lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to HCA Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the subjects agreed to meet the victim to purchase marijuana. During the course of the transaction, the subjects planned to rob victim. The subjects and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute over the transaction, which escalated when one of the subjects produced a firearm and shot him. The subjects then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

