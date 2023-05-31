Isn’t It Ironic that All the People Who Favor Abortion Have Already Been Born?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





We all know that abortion is a highly emotional subject, especially by women, but saner heads should prevail in approaching and commenting on this topic. File photo: Gagliardi Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That headline question might seem trite and obvious at the same time, but there wouldn’t be any pro-abortion advocates today if their mothers aborted them in a viable state prior to the birthing of them as a baby. We all know that abortion is a highly emotional subject, especially by women, but saner heads should prevail in approaching and commenting on this topic.

Pundits have claimed that the Supreme Court decision in overturning Roe vs. Wade, mainly supported by Republicans, was the reason why Donald Trump lost the 20/20 election for president. Many women, right or wrong, were said to disapprove of the Supreme Court decision as a strike against Trump who said he supported the decision.

Some have pointed out that many of the pro- abortion fanatics are the same people who have been against capital punishment for violent criminals. If that was the case, you could deduce that they are using the proverbial “double standard” by condemning one type of killing over another type of killing, but that seems to be the rule for the Democrats, not the exception. Even President Biden, who once was a firm believer of being against abortion, has changed his views, whereby, he is now a vocal advocate for the procedure. Could his decision be for purely political purposes? Is the Pope Catholic?

Both sides of the abortion question are polarized against the other side. The more conservative position is that life begins at conception while many liberal thinkers believe that abortion should be legal up until breech of the baby from the womb (late term abortion). Neither side seems to want to compromise on their steadfast positions. It could be a determining factor in the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



What might be a workable compromise that both sides of the issue could agree upon? Back in the 1990’s, during the Bill Clinton administration, it was stated that “abortion should be legal but rare”. Most people seem to agree with that statement. But, times and emotions have changed since then.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision that the federal government should not be in the business of sanctioning abortion on a national level, they decided that that issue should be left to the individual states to determine the legality of abortion. The abortion fanatics went crazy. So, in the process since that decision, some states have restricted abortion (mainly red states) while other states have advocated that abortion should be available on demand (blue states). On both sides, the fanatics have been using this topic for purely political purposes. As I said before, it is a highly personal topic by both sides and their supporters are dug in with little give on either side. The overturning of the Roe vs, Wade decision did not ban abortion, as the the pro-abortion people claim, it just left that decision to the states to decide.

No one knows who will prevail on this topic as time moves on, but it should be compromised so that the attitudes toward this topic can be muted and the animus toward each faction can be removed once and for all.

In conclusion, the pro-abortion advocates should remember that if they were aborted instead of being born, they wouldn’t be able to push their pro-abortion views that they so vehemently advocate today. Since many people think some sort of abortion should be legal, but rare, a compromise should be worked out between both sides of the question. It would be right thing to do.