10,000 Photos from Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” Released on the Internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nearly 10,000 photos from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” will be released on the internet Thursday, with many of them depicting President Joe Biden’s troubled son in various stages of undress and engaging in a number of salacious activities.

BidenLaptopMedia.com – which was currently offline at the time this article was written – will be hosting the photos mined from Hunter Biden’s laptop. Former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, who runs the website, said the photos took some time to compile and edit for public consumption due to the graphic nature of many of them.

“It’s taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos,” he said.

In addition to nudity – other things in the photos were redacted included private information such as Social Security numbers, banking information and credit card numbers.

Ziegler noted that photos on the website depict the Biden family in both positive and negative lights; an effort was made not to simply hit below the belt, but to remain relatively neutral and let the images speak for themselves.

In addition, images that are not deemed “news worthy” will be left out, Ziegler said.

“The number one thing we’re about… is truth and transparency,” he said. “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

Ziegler stated that videos from the laptop will also be made available on his website in the near future.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 and later seized by the FBI after it was revealed there was potentially compromising information on it; these reportedly included emails, text messages, photos and financial records documenting how he used his political influence to cash-in on his father’s political power, as well as a number of explicit photos and videos featuring Hunter Biden himself engaging in sex acts and smoking crack cocaine.