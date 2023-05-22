Curtis’ Law Signed By Governor In Victory For Florida Crime Survivors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

HB 233, which passed the legislature with bipartisan support, would allow families of homicide victims to access basic information about their cases. Image credit: Governor RonDeSantis media center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Governor DeSantis today signed HB 233 – also known as Curtis’ Law – which expands support for crime victims and their families. The bill is named after Curtis Williamson, a young man who was murdered over two decades ago, and would ensure that families of homicide victims have access to basic information about their cases and investigations. Curtis’ Law is sponsored by Rep. Kiyan Michael (R-Jacksonville) and Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Miami), and has been supported by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ).

Patricia Ward, who has advocated for the passage of Curtis’ Law in the memory of her son and is a member of CSSJ, released the following statement:

It’s been over two decades since Curtis was killed, and not a day has gone by where I don’t miss him and think about what could have been. But starting today, his loss will help countless families and survivors heal in their own recoveries. Curtis’ Law was the result of years of advocacy by myself and my fellow crime survivors throughout the state of Florida. Now families will have the right to access basic information about the loss of loved ones when they are at their most vulnerable. I thank Rep. Michael and Sen. Jones for their unwavering support, as well as the governor for signing HB 233 into law. So much more work remains to help end cycles of trauma among survivors, but today Florida has been made stronger and safer thanks to this law.”

ABOUT CRIME SURVIVORS FOR SAFETY AND JUSTICE

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is a national network of crime survivors, with more than 13,000 members across Florida, joining together to create healing communities and shape public safety policy. With more than 190,000 members and growing, including chapters and leaders across the country, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is building a movement to promote public safety policies that help the people and communities most harmed by crime and gun violence.

For more information, visit: https://cssj.org/.