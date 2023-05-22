Coral Springs Man Dies Following Deerfield Beach Crash

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A Coral Springs man was pronounced deceased nearly two-weeks after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, near Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Sixth Avenue. The preliminary on-scene investigation revealed that Sheldon Weisbrot, 54, was traveling eastbound in a red 2016 Honda PCX 150 scooter in the right-thru lane of Southwest 10th Street, approaching the intersection of Southwest Sixth Avenue. At the same time, Rogelia Segura was traveling westbound in a blue 2018 Toyota RAV4 on Southwest 10th Street, also approaching Southwest Sixth Avenue.

As the scooter entered the intersection, the driver of the RAV4 turned left to head south on Southwest Sixth Avenue and entered the path of the two-wheeled vehicle. The maneuver caused the scooter to strike the passenger side of the RAV4 in a T-bone-style crash.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded. Paramedics transported Segura, the driver of the Toyota, to an area hospital, where she was evaluated and released. Weisbrot, the driver of the scooter, was transported to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, May 18, Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide investigators were notified that Weisbrot had died due to injuries he sustained from the crash. The investigation continues.