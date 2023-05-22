Champion University of Louisiana-Lafayette Waterskier “Died Suddenly” at Age 18; No Details Or Cause Of Death Publicly Revealed

According to Water Ski Canada on the organization’s Facebook page, Michael Geller “died suddenly.” Funeral services were held Thursday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the West Chapel of Hulse in Ottowa, Canada.

LAFAYETTE, LA – Michael Geller, a champion Canadian waterskier attending the University of Louisiana-Lafayette who helped the school win a national championship and who also competed for Team Canada, tragically died last week at the age of 18.

The announcement was made both by the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Water Ski Canada; no details or cause of death were publicly revealed, although a statement released on Monday by Water Ski Canada on the organization’s Facebook page noted that Geller had “died suddenly.”

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with all of you the news that Micky Geller, from Ontario, has died suddenly,” the statement read. “Micky was a valued member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water Ski Team, and the Ontario skiing community and he represented Water Ski Canada on many occasions.”

The University of Louisiana-Lafayette also issued a statement on Geller’s passing, noting that he had ranked as high as ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier.

“It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur ‘Micky’ Geller on Thursday, May 18,” the school said. “Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the National Championship Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Micky was ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump. His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University.”

Geller – whose obituary lauded his “passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential” – had competed for Canada at the IWWF World Championships, the Pan American Championships and the Jr. U.S. Masters Water Ski Tournament in 2022.