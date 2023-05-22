Op-Ed: LA Dodgers Uninvite Deviant Drag Queens, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, After Sen. Rubio’s Letter

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





“Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was among those who sent formal complaints to the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert Manfred.” File photo: Su Justen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – Homerun for Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). Following a letter sent by Sen. Rubio, the Los Angeles Dodgers removed an anti-Catholic drag queen group from being recognized during the team’s Pride Night.

Read Rubio’s Press Release HERE. Excerpts:

New York Post: Los Angeles Dodgers cancel plans to honor ‘queer and trans nuns’ after uproar (Lee Brown, New York Post, 5/17/2023)

“Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was among those who sent formal complaints to the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Robert Manfred.”

“‘I write to ask … why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith,’ the Republican wrote.”

“Rubio said that ‘baseball has always been tied to our nation’s values’ — calling it ‘an outrage and a tragedy if the MLB, in pursuit of modern, secular, and indeed anti-religious “values,” rebuked that faith and the millions of believing fans who cherish the sport.’”

“After Wednesday’s change of plans, Rubio tweeted, ‘For once, common sense prevailed in California.’”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Washington Times: Dodgers scratch award for drag queens dressed like nuns after Catholic backlash (Valerie Richardson, Washington Times, 5/17/2023)

“The about-face came after CatholicVote, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights and Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, sent letters to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred asking him to square the decision with his previous vow to ‘keep ourselves as apolitical as possible.’”

“Erik Braverman, Dodgers vice president of marketing, said earlier this month the team’s Pride Night was intended to ‘foster an atmosphere of acceptance for all,’ prompting Mr. Rubio to ask why the Dodgers had decided to recognize ‘a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith.’”

Folks, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a group of nasty and disgusting males that mock Christianity. According to their website, the drag queens have factions across the nation, including Florida.

According to the host of Black and White Sports, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are known for “simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns.”

I read several articles about their deeds of debauchery and their actions are so perverted, I will not even write about how they twist scripture with sexualized language and mock God.

My questions: Would parents actually take their kids to a baseball game and allow them to watch these depraved men dressed like female nuns in hideous costumes as they act like fools? Why does any baseball team need an annual Pride celebration that indoctrinates children who attend to enjoy the American sport?

Kudos to Sen. Rubio for standing up for decency and Christianity. But where are the pastors and people in the pews? It’s time for more Christians to organize peaceful protests across the USA against the militant transgender – drag queen cult movement.