Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt and Whistleblowers Testify about Federal Government Weaponization

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt testified alongside Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) whistleblower clients before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on Federal Government Weaponization. Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt testified alongside Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) whistleblower clients before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on Federal Government Weaponization. The full opening statement from Leavitt can be read here and watched here.

Leavitt explained to Members of Congress how the FBI has abused the security clearance process to circumvent whistleblower protections and retaliate against employees who report wrongdoing. Leavitt described in detail the legal framework that the FBI exploits to escape accountability for improperly retaliating against whistleblowers like Empower Oversight clients Marcus Allen and Steve Friend, who also testified to the subcommittee about their cases.

Empower Oversight recently filed a complaint (PDF) to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on behalf of Marcus Allen, an FBI Staff Operations Specialist who forwarded to his supervisors news articles from The New York Times and Revolver News raising concerns about the accuracy of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s Senate testimony regarding whether the FBI had infiltrated groups involved in the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Highlighting relevant open source intelligence from news reports related to cases worked in his office for others’ situational awareness was a regular part of Allen’s duties, but only created a problem for Allen after he forwarded information calling into question the veracity of the FBI Director’s congressional testimony.

Empower Oversight also assisted Steve Friend, against whom the FBI retaliated for making protected disclosures to his supervisors about wasted resources, failure to follow normal FBI regulations, and threats to public safety related to the Bureau’s sprawling January 6th probes.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“FBI whistleblowers have second-class status compared to those in most federal agencies. … Congress should treat the FBI the same as other federal law enforcement agencies, eliminating its special exception and giving its employees access to OSC to investigate retaliation. The hardworking employees of the FBI deserve equal protection of the law,” Leavitt said.

“When the FBI suspends a clearance it also immediately suspends the employee indefinitely without pay. To make matters worse, it holds them and their families hostage by requiring them to get permission to take another job—permission the FBI routinely denies. Congress needs to ensure the FBI stops this abuse,” Leavitt concluded.

If you have first-hand information you’d like to disclose to assist Empower Oversight with these inquiries, please contact us confidentially here.