Op-Ed: 25 Sane U.S. Governors Petition Banal Biden To Protect Women’s Sports From Competing Biological Males

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Exactly half of the governors in America have signed a letter petitioning the Biden Administration to rescind and or delay the Department of Education’s (DOE) proposal to alter Title IX to allow males to compete in women’s sports at federally-funded institutions, as reported by News Busters. File photo: Inside Creative House, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – So, the U.S. has 25 rational, reasonable, and responsible governors and 25 fruitcakes with brains made of Swiss cheese via the Woke mind virus. Exactly half of the governors in America have signed a letter petitioning the Biden Administration to rescind and or delay the Department of Education’s (DOE) proposal to alter Title IX to allow males to compete in women’s sports at federally-funded institutions, as reported by News Busters.

The governors represent Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The DOE (aka educated idiots) has released an amendment that would prevent government-funded institutions from drawing gender boundaries for their sports programs if passed.

Thesensible governors spoke truth about biological males dominating female sports competitions.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Indeed, under threat of denying essential school funding, the Department’s proposed regulation would attempt to coerce compliance with an uncertain, fluid, and completely subjective standard that is based on a highly politicized gender ideology,” the letter reads. “Most troubling, the proposed regulation would turn the purpose of Title IX on its head and threaten the many achievements of women in athletics.”

Kudos to the reality-based 25 elected officials for speaking out against unscientific gender ideology and for defending females in sports.

The remaining 25 lackeys of the Deep State cabal and the radical transgender cult movement need brain transplants ASAP and indefinite retirement on a deserted beach.