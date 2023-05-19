How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Sam Brinton was taken into custody as a “fugitive from justice” by Maryland police late Wednesday with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police spokesperson James Johnson confirming that the arrest was in connection with the theft of airport luggage once again. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sam Brinton, a “gender-fluid” and “non-binary” former Biden Department of Energy (DOE) official who was eventually fired from his post after stealing pricey women’s luggage from airports, has been arrested yet again for the same alleged crime according to police, the third such criminal case he has been involved in.

Brinton was taken into custody as a “fugitive from justice” by Maryland police late Wednesday at his Rockville home, reports say, with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police spokesperson James Johnson confirming that the arrest was in connection with the theft of airport luggage once again.

“Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police executed a search warrant May 17 in Montgomery County, Maryland, in connection with allegations of stolen property in luggage from Reagan National Airport that was brought to the department’s attention in February 2023,” Johnson said. “Samuel Otis Brinton, age 35, of Rockville, Maryland, was taken into custody Wednesday pending charges of Grand Larceny.”

Shiera Goff, a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson, stated that their officers assisted the MWAA – the lead agency on the case – with the arrest of Brinton, who uses singular “they” pronouns.

“Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night in their home on College Parkway,” Goff said. “They are being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing. That’s all of the information we have on our end.”

Funny Jesse Watters segment on Sam Brintonpic.twitter.com/RhTvszBNI8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 19, 2023

Brinton was previously arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in September 2022. He was again accused of stealing luggage in December 2022 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with this one’s value estimated to be $3,670, including $1,700 in jewelry.

Following news of these two two arrests, Brinton was initially paced on paid leave before being fired from the DOE. He had faced combined total of 15 years in prison, but ultimately avoided jail time and was instead made to pay restitution to his victims, perform community service, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Tanzanian fashion Asya Idarous Khamsin also claims that Brinton had likely stolen her luggage containing several one-of-a-kind articles of clothing that she had created from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2018. This incident is currently under investigation by the FBI.