Broward Detectives Search For Man Who Wielded Semi-Automatic Firearm With Extended Magazine in Cooper City; Driving Black Cadillac

COOPER CITY, FL – A man was caught on camera pointing a gun at another individual, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are asking for public assistance to help identify him.

According to authorities, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at a drive-thru ATM near the 9400 block of Griffin Road in Cooper City. The victim told detectives he was attempting to make a deposit when an unknown male driving a black Cadillac sedan pulled up behind him and proceeded to beep his horn. According to the victim, he got out of his van to retrieve a deposit slip from the back of the vehicle. The two men then exchanged words, and the sedan driver exited his car and pulled out a gun.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a bald subject with tattoos wearing a white t-shirt armed with what appears to be a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine. The gunman is believed to be in his 40s or 50s and can be heard yelling at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.