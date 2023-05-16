Once Again, Texas Governor Sends Busload of Migrants to Kamala Harris’ Doorstep

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has once again shipped a busload of migrants to the Washington D.C. home of the Biden Administration’s “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Coinciding with the recent breaking record-breaking surge of illegal migrant crossings at the U.S. southern border leading up to last Thursday’s end of Title 42, GOP Texas Governor Greg Abbott – protesting the federal government’s border policies – once again shipped a busload of migrants to the Washington D.C. home of the Biden Administration’s “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris.

The migrants were deposited at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, with Harris’ home being located at Number One Observatory Circle, reports say; members of local media observed migrants exiting the bus and retrieving their personal items from its lower storage compartment.

This is not the first time that Republican state governors have shipped illegal migrants to a Democratic politician’s home; on Christmas Eve in December 2022, Abbott shipped over 100 migrants to the Vice President’s residence. This was preceded by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had flown 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts earlier during the same month, where former President Barack Obama owns a home.

Before that, migrants were also bused to the Naval Observatory in September and October.

Previously, Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden explaining his reasoning for shipping migrants to the nation’s capital, saying that “Texas has borne a lopsided burden caused by your open border policies.”

Last week, overwhelmed Border Patrol agents in Texas encountered a record-breaking 10,000 migrants a day illegally crossing the border into the United States.

In the days leading up to the end of Title 42 last week, Abbott promised to continue sending busloads of migrants to cities up north that are viewed as “progressive.”

“There will be more coming,” Abbott said. “There will be more going to New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and other places across the country.”