Perverted Drag King, ‘Eric Big Clit’ Will Read to Children At Event in Germany Along With 13-Year-Old Trans Adolescent

he Munich event, scheduled to take place next month, will include stories read aloud by a nonbinary ‘drag king’, with the charming name of Eric Big Clit, and a 13-year-old trans child, who has previously written a book about his ‘journey from boy to girl.’ Tuntenball 2020 / Gonzo Renger / YouTube

GERMANY – The U.S. isn’t the only nation trying to defend and protect minors from perverts, predators, and pedophiles dressed in female attire and calling themselves drag queens to gain access to children. In Germany, the deviant person in question is a biological female (aka drag king).

According to an article in UK Spiked, and online news source, “Parents are right to be angry about Drag Queen Story Hour…The Munich event, scheduled to take place next month, will include stories read aloud by a nonbinary ‘drag king’, with the charming name of Eric Big Clit, and a 13-year-old trans child, who has previously written a book about his ‘journey from boy to girl.’ The event is aimed specifically at young children and is described as suitable for children as young as four.”

Library leaders or owners of any venue establishment that allows a trans-identifying adolescent to entertain alongside of a drag predator need to be charged with child abuse along with the parents.

Some politicians have, understandably, expressed concerns, the article notes.

Well, I’m glad other countries have sane and sensible elected officials as well. They need to get to work on passing laws to protect their children.

Munich’s Social Democratic mayor, Dieter Reiter, has dismissed these complaints, branding them ‘excessive’.

It’s time the citizens kick Mayor Reiter to the curb.

Hmmm. Sounds like several liberal looney mayors in the Sunshine State as well as creepy Joe Biden in the White House and his minions.

Article excerpts:

Take, for instance, the infamous case of a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’, who visited a Scottish primary school in 2020. He then read to children aged between four and 11, much to the dismay of parents.

Worse still, in 2021, a performer who was memorably dubbed the ‘rainbow dildo butt monkey’ appeared at a library in Redbridge for an LGBT arts initiative. This event was supposed to be aimed at children as young as four.

Perhaps most disturbing of all was the case of the ‘Caba Baba Rave’ in March this year. Drag queens in fetish get-up put on a burlesque show in London aimed at mothers and babies, aged between zero and two.

Deviant drag queens/kings and militant trans activists are determined to groom, indoctrinate, and sexualize children in nations around the world. Is there a secret club these child predators belong to as they infiltrate places designed for children?

The solution: educating parents about the dark history of transgenderism, revealing unscientific gender ideology, exposing predators dressed in drag; passing strict laws to protect children against lewd adult entertainment; defunding libraries that host drag queen story events; voting elected officials that refuse to protect minors out of office; attending consistent and peaceful protests by rational citizens; applying to be on library boards and city councils.

Contact Mayor Reiter, Office of the Lord Mayor at buero.ob@muenchen.de.