Lake Worth Man Charged with Robbery and Battery With Potential Hate Crime Enhancement After Antisemitic Slur

BOCA RATON, FL – On Friday, April 28, Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery that occurred at the Walmart located at 22100 South State Road 7, in Boca Raton. According to authorities, the suspect, later identified as 34 year-old Daniel Scanlan, hit a man from behind, removed his black yarmulke, an Orthodox Jewish skullcap, and called him a “Dirty Jew Kike”. The suspect then spat in it, threw it to the ground, and once again struck the victim.

A female patron attempted to intervene and the suspect snatched her cell phone from her hands, called her a “C-word” and threw her to the ground causing a minor laceration to her right elbow. As the female victim was attempting to retrieve her phone the suspect was said to have purposely threw it to the ground. He suspect then fled to a White Kia vehicle and drove away.

On May 1, 2023, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives apprehended Scanlan, of Lake Worth. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face multiple charges including two counts of robbery and two counts of battery. According to detectives, Scanlan is facing a potential hate crime enhancement to his charges.