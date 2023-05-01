CrimeLocalSociety

Lake Worth Man Charged with Robbery and Battery With Potential Hate Crime Enhancement After Antisemitic Slur

By Joe Mcdermott Share with new partner:   Share
49
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Antisemitic
According to authorities, the suspect, later identified as 34 year-old Daniel Scanlan, hit a man from behind, removed his black yarmulke and called him an Antisemitic sler.

BOCA RATON, FL – On Friday, April 28, Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery that occurred at the Walmart located at 22100 South State Road 7, in Boca Raton. According to authorities, the suspect, later identified as 34 year-old Daniel Scanlan, hit a man from behind, removed his black yarmulke, an Orthodox Jewish skullcap, and called him a “Dirty Jew Kike”. The suspect then spat in it, threw it to the ground, and once again struck the victim. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

A female patron attempted to intervene and the suspect snatched her cell phone from her hands, called her a “C-word” and threw her to the ground causing a minor laceration to her right elbow. As the female victim was attempting to retrieve her phone the suspect was said to have purposely threw it to the ground. He suspect then fled to a White Kia vehicle and drove away.   

On May 1, 2023, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives apprehended Scanlan, of Lake Worth. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to face multiple charges including two counts of robbery and two counts of battery. According to detectives, Scanlan is facing a potential hate crime enhancement to his charges.

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage