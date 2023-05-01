Texas Assistant Principal Viciously Beaten, Hospitalized by Gang of Own Students, Police Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SPRING, TX – A female assistant principal at a Texas high school was allegedly beaten to the point of being hospitalized with serious head injuries by a gang comprised of her very own students, according to police.

The educator – who has not yet been identified publicly – was said to have been attacked by a large group of students last Thursday at the 9th Grade Center of Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, located about 20 miles north of Houston, authorities say.

A teacher at the school who purportedly witnessed the vicious assault of the assistant principal spoke to local media on the condition of anonymity about what they saw that day.

“Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummeled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair,” the teacher said of the victim. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person, and she’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School. It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry.”

According to the family of the assistant principal, she was immediately taken to a local area hospital and is currently not able to speak; the victim’s father said that they are not certain how long she will have to remain hospitalized and noted that she is currently experiencing significant head pain from the assault.

The Spring Independent School District confirmed via a statement that a member of Westfield High School’s staff had been involved in “an altercation” that resulted in their hospitalization, and that it had “occurred between multiple students at Westfield High School 9th Grade Center.”

“School administrators were able to intervene and stop the fighting quickly. As a result of the incident, a staff member was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. That staff member was treated and released the same evening,” the statement read. “We are currently conducting a full investigation of all students involved, some of whom already have been identified for disciplinary action. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”

However, the anonymous teacher contrasted the district’s statement when speaking to local media, saying that security at the high school is woefully inadequate and that teachers do not feel safe when working.

“When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” they said. “We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe…if the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset.”