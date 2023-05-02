Biden to Send 1,500 Troops to U.S. Southern Border Amid End of Title 42, Fears of Migrant Surge

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The troops approved by Biden will be serving a 90-day deployment at the border and will be serving mostly administrative and transport roles in order to allow U.S. Customs and Border Control agents to carry out their duties more effectively. Photo by Master Sgt. Julie Briden-Garcia. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden Administration will reportedly be sending 1,500 troops to the U.S. southern border later this week amid fears of a massive surge of migrants illegally attempting to enter the country with the impending end of Title 42.

Title 42 is a clause of the 1944 Public Health Services Law that the Trump Administration began using in March 2020 to rapidly expel migrants from the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic due to possible “introduction of communicable diseases.”

The Biden Admin had sought to end Title 42 but encountered a series of hurdles in the courts; the program is now due to begin winding down in the coming days, with experts predicting a massive surge of illegal migrant crossings at the U.S. border as a result.

The troops approved by Biden – made-up of active-duty Army units – will be serving a 90-day deployment at the border and will be serving mostly administrative and transport roles in order to allow U.S. Customs and Border Control agents to carry out their duties more effectively.

White House officials noted that the troops would be serving a similar purpose to when they were previously deployed by President Trump during the pandemic; the soldiers at the border will be fully armed but are not expected to carry out law enforcement activities, leaving that to the Border Patrol.

In response to the impending end of title 42, the Biden admin has proclaimed that any migrants who enter the country illegally will be ineligible to claim asylum and will be deported; exceptions will be made in certain cases, officials say.

Experts predict that left-leaning individuals and progressives will respond with anger to the news of troop deployment at the border, despite the near-certainty of a massive surge of illegal entries into the country once Title 42 officially comes to an end.