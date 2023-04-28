Op-Ed: Trump Must Cool Down His Rhetoric Against DeSantis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Trump has to understand that DeSantis is the most looked up to and respected Florida Governor ever. In fact, his decisions have garnered him nationwide respect and admiration, even from middle-of-the-road independents who are now a vital voter bloc given the total separation of both parties on major issues.

BOCA RATON, FL – Far be it from us to give advice to former President Trump. We were one of his first media supporters when he decided to give up control of his huge real estate empire and in 2016, entered the race for U.S. President. We were very happy with his accomplishments for the four years he was in the White House and we now back his policies that he envisions to bring to reality when he is elected to that same office next year. But….and this is a big one, he has to first come to the realization that most of his supporters are weary of his constant attacks on a possible primary challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce for the seat.

Trump has to understand that DeSantis is the most looked up to and respected Florida Governor ever. In fact, his decisions have garnered him nationwide respect and admiration, even from middle-of-the-road independents who are now a vital voter bloc given the total separation of both parties on major issues. The independents are the key to any future nationwide election and Trump’s vitriolic attacks on DeSantis are not sitting well with them. A current poll done by NBC News shows that among Republicans, Trump holds a lead of 46% to 31% over the governor. Commanding, yes, but digging deeper into the issues, we feel that even if Trump wins out in the primary, he may well have won a Pyrrhic victory, meaning he may have hurt himself in the process. In fact, unless he softens his attacks against this possible party opponent in the primaries, he may turn off many of his former supporters who are Florida or national supporters of DeSantis.

We’ve talked to many Florida Republicans who look up to both Trump and their governor. Many in the Sunshine State tell us in the event Trump does defeat DeSantis in a primary, and while doing so, demeans, degraces and hits their governor below the belt, as is his usual methodology, they will, in the forthcoming 2024 national election, either vote against Trump or just stay home and have their voices not heard. They feel so strongly in support of DeSantis. He has battled Disney regarding that giant’s pushing the Transgender movement. He has supported parents who have stood up to their school boards on similar gender issues. He has banned school books that we all deem inappropriate for kids in the lower grades. He kept Florida alive and well during the Covid-19 devastation by ordering schools to remain open and not mandating that businesses close down for the duration. He refused to abide by the Biden/Fauci mandate to have all citizens vaxxed. He has stood firm against having illegal immigrants remain in Florida. He flew planeloads of them to Martha’s Vineyard in defiance of Biden’s “Open Door” policy. He’s fearless and outspoken. He’s beloved by Floridians and Trump must take note of this. Danger if he doesn’t.

We humbly suggest that Trump, to ameliorate the fracas, invite the DeSantis family to Mar-a-Lago as his guests for a long weekend and sit down with the Governor to discuss the situation. He needs to calm things down. Talk it over, man-to-man. The issues: After all, DeSantis is now 44 years old and has many years ahead of him to reach for the heights of the presidency. Trump should encourage him to remain in Tallahassee for the remainder of his second 4 year term. During this period he can work closely with Trump as President to widen his experience, gain stature and earn the respect of Republicans for his willingness to put country above his own desires. He could continue to reach out to foreign nations as he has to Israel and the European Union to form international friendships that would enhance his resume when he deems he’s ready for the White House. Florida’s 29 (and growing) electoral votes are the key to any national election victory.

Right now, with his harsh words clouding the issues, President Trump is fanning the flames of party dissension. We suggest he cease and desist now. A humble, soft voiced, calm, cool and composed Donald Trump is what so many long for. Let’s have it.