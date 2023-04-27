Florida AG Moody Calls On Congress To Investigate Biden Admin For Alleged Human Trafficking Of Minors

Attorney General Moody is imploring Congress to convene hearings and act to prevent children from being assaulted and exploited.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Via My Florida Legal: Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Congress to investigate the Biden administration subjecting unaccompanied minors to human trafficking. This call comes after a Florida Statewide Grand Jury released its third presentment documenting horrible conditions unaccompanied minors experience because of the Biden administration’s failed policies and lack of oversight. Attorney General Moody is imploring Congress to convene hearings and act to prevent children from being assaulted and exploited.

Moody stated, “A Florida Grand Jury found shocking and horrific evidence of the Biden administration facilitating human trafficking and child exploitation of unaccompanied minors. It should enrage everyone that any child is being exposed to such dangerous and terrible conditions. I’m calling on Congress to conduct hearings to further the investigation and uncover the evidence that HHS refused to provide to Florida’s Statewide Grand Jury.”

To learn more about the third presentment of the Florida Statewide Grand Jury, click here.

Read Moody’s letter to congressional leaders here.

Via Florida’s Voice: A grand jury report detailed concerns after airplanes filled with migrant children landed at the Jacksonville International Airport overnight in 2021.

Ashley Moody calls for Congressional investigation on human trafficking of minors in Florida reportedly occurring under Biden administrationhttps://t.co/ggaNHUFCwO — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 19, 2023

The grand jury was impaneled after Gov. Ron DeSantis requested in 2022 the group recommend changes and improvements to Florida law to better handle illegal immigration.

Thumps up to Team DeSantis for caring about minors and putting compassion into action.