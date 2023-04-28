Florida Rep. Randy Fine Subpoenas Medical Associations Over Trans Youth Mutilating Surgery Assessments & Recommendations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Seeking truth about why the Florida chapter for the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Florida American Psychiatric Association promotes harmful drugs and sex reassignment surgeries for minors, The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 13-6 to authorize the issuing of subpoenas.

Bold Republican Rep. Randy Fine tweeted a picture of himself signing the documents.

I just signed subpoenas to the Florida Psychiatric Society, a branch of the @APApsychiatric, and the Florida Chapter of the @AmerAcadPeds demanding production of all materials justifying their recommendation that castrating and mutilating children is “gender affirming care.” pic.twitter.com/O27yR7OIfD — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 24, 2023

I just signed subpoenas to the Florida Psychiatric Society, a branch of the @APApsychiatric, and the Florida Chapter of the @AmerAcadPeds, demanding production of all materials justifying their recommendation that castrating and mutilating children is “gender affirming care.”

House Speaker Republican Paul Renner questioned whether the guidelines were the result of scientific analysis or whether “the integrity of the medical profession has been compromised by a radical gender ideology that stands to cause permanent physical and mental harm to children and adolescents.”

Renner has answered his own question. But which came first? The militant transgender cult movement that pushed propaganda to indoctrinate minors into unscientific gender ideology; greedy medical professionals that experimented on adolescents while ignoring or denying biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics; the mainstream media mockingbirds; or “rich, white men” funding a gender ideology falsehood to destroy the family (the bedrock of society) in America.

Funders of Radical Transgenderism

“I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations,” reports Journalist Jennifer Bilek in an article for The Federalist.

Once a family man and a decorated member of the armed forces, Jennifer Pritzker now identifies as transgender. He has made transgenderism a high note in philanthropic funding through his Tawani Foundation and is one of the largest contributors to transgender causes.

The article continued: Pritzker sits on the leadership council of the Program of Human Sexuality at the University of Minnesota, to which he also committed $6.5 million over the past decade.

Among many other organizations and institutions Pritzker funds are Lurie Children’s Hospital, a medical center for gender non-conforming children, serving 400 children in Chicago; the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago; a chair of transgender studies at the University of Victoria (the first of its kind); and the Mark S. Bonham Centre for Sexual Diversity Studies at the University of Toronto. He also funds the American Civil Liberties Union and his family funds Planned Parenthood, two significant organizations for institutionalizing female-erasing language and support for transgender causes. Jennifer’s uncle and aunt, John and Lisa Pritzker, gave $25 million to the University of California at San Francisco for a center of children’s psychiatry.

Florida needs to follow the money trail, the power trail, the trans cult movement trail, and the mainstream media mafia trail. Dig deep and find the fiends behind the curtain.

“It’s very curious — if you’ve got the science on your side, why would you want to hide,” Fine reportedly said. “We want to see the science, and I’m afraid we’re going to be disappointed by what we see,” according to MSN.

The subpoenas seek records that demonstrate how the organizations determined that gender-affirming (aka gender-rejecting) care is safe.

Of course, these associations will probably produce a ton of gobbledygook with unreliable research and bogus statistics to continue the lie that cutting off healthy breasts and genitals of minors is necessary for happiness because it’s supposedly no longer considered a mental health disorder. And they may try to slip in trans suicide fearmongering or argue that biology is bigotry. Will they call the Florida lawmakers transphobic? Will they disregard the myriad stories of detranitioners? No doubt, their attorneys are in a huddle for the long-haul.

It’s time for accountability for the Florida American Academy of Pediatrics. See the leadership here.

It’s time to hold the officers, board of directors, the 11 chapters/regions of the Florida American Psychiatric Association responsible.

Please raise your right hand: “Do you solemnly swear this testimony is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you God?”

The lawmakers also need to investigate the Florida state chapters for The American Psychological Association, the American Counseling Association, The American School Counselors Association, Association of Marriage and Family Counseling, and The National Association of Social Workers. Moreover, all the licensure boards need to interviewed on treatments for transgenderism for minors in Florida.

Folks, in my professional opinion, transitioning minors is child abuse.

Kudos to the sane and sensible elected officials in Florida for fighting to defend and protect minors – our most vulnerable citizens.

“A person’s a person, no matter how small.” –Dr. Seuss, Horton Hears a Who!