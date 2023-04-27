Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe And The Netflix Release “Unstable” At The Private Malibu Residence Of Grant & Elena Cardone

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

10X Studios, Grant Cardone Enterprises, artist Johnathan Schultz, and Navier Boat came together for an epic evening produced by Jennifer Naylor Events

MALIBU, CA — An exclusive celebration took place last night as Haute Living toasted Rob Lowe and his new Netflix original comedy series, “Unstable” with the Los Angeles elite at the private Malibu residence of Grant and Elena Cardone. Lowe — who was joined by his Unstable co-star and son John Owen Lowe as well as his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and eldest son Matthew Edward Lowe — mixed and mingled with VIP guests amid cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres while overlooking the pristine ocean view at the private Cardone enclave in Carbon Beach.

Unstable, created by Rob and John Owen in collaboration with Victor Fresco, revolves around a biotech genius which tries to bounce back from the depths of grief with help from his son, who works to escape his dad’s shadow and save the family business.

The special evening was hosted by Grant and Elena Cardone from Grant Cardone Enterprises and 10X Studios. Cardone is known as the founder of the 10X Movement, a New York Times bestselling author, world’s #1 sales trainer, renowned speaker, international social media influencer, and real estate mogul.

Special guests included actress Kristin Davis, Lowe’s co-star in the Netflix film Elephant in the Wild, the star of HBO’s Sex and the City and the new HBO Max’s “And Just like That…” which will soon debut its second season.

Other noted guests included Sampriti Bhattacharyya, CEO & Founder of Navier Boat, an electric hydrofoil luxury boat line, which is funded by multiple tech moguls including Sergey Brin, Co-founder of Google. A delicious gourmet chef’s four course dinner prepared by Jennifer Naylor Catering & Events was enjoyed by tech entrepreneur, Josh Payne, founder of Autographwith Tom Brady; Los Angeles cornerback, Michael Davis; J. Rey Soul, of the Black Eyed Peas; Emmy winner Linda Thompson; Blake Wynn, ambassador to the Chargers and nephew to Steve Wynn and former Los Angeles Rams former running back, Todd Gurley.

Later in the evening when dessert was served, will.i.am., founder and lead member of the Black Eyed Peas made a surprise appearance.

Grant and Elena Cardone made a toast in honor of their special guests before starting the ultimate culinary dining experience. The dinner menu featured: crispy kale Caesar, spring pea ravioli, Mediterranean branzino, and herbs de Provence crusted lamb. Desserts included spring fresh Meyer lemon sorbet along with a decadent Valrhona chocolate cake.

Just before diving into the delicious desserts, renowned artist Johnathan Schultz, known to blend nature, precious materials, and cultural iconography to create daring, category-defying works of art, presented one-of-a-kind art pieces to both Rob Lowe and Grant Cardone.

About 10X Studios:

10X Studios is a film and TV production and financing studio making content about extraordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things. 10X Studios was created by Grant Cardone and Aengus James, aimed at disrupting traditional production and distribution and bringing content to the masses that will enrich their lives.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone is known as the #1 sales trainer in the world and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media and finance. Cardone, the star on Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, owns and operates more than seven privately held companies, and a private equity real estate firm, Cardone Capital, with a multifamily portfolio of assets under management valued at over $4 billion. He is the Top Crowdfunder in the world, raising over $1 billion in equity via social media. Visit www.GrantCardone.com for more information.